TRIBUTES have been paid to Tyson Fury's cousin after the 31-year-old was fatally stabbed outside a pub in the early hours of this morning.





another human life lost to bastards using knives - a worrying trend across the UK the number of cases you hear of people of all ages young and old getting stabbed - the law on knives needs upping and an open search policy introduced...the is no reason to have a knife in a public place other than to maybe stab someone..



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19573070/tributes-tyson-fury-cousin-rico-burton/

