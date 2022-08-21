Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Tributes to Tyson Furys cousin after Rico
« on: Today at 03:31:36 PM »
Burton, 31, knifed to death outside pub.


TRIBUTES have been paid to Tyson Fury's cousin after the 31-year-old was fatally stabbed outside a pub in the early hours of this morning.


another human life lost to bastards using knives - a worrying trend across the UK  the number of cases you hear of people of all ages young and old getting stabbed - the law on knives needs upping and an open search policy introduced...the is no reason to have a knife in a public place other than to maybe stab someone..

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19573070/tributes-tyson-fury-cousin-rico-burton/
