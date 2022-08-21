Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 27, 2022, 09:08:22 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Welcome To Boro
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Welcome To Boro (Read 490 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 691
Welcome To Boro
«
on:
August 21, 2022, 01:59:11 PM »
Logged
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 691
Re: Welcome To Boro
«
Reply #1 on:
August 21, 2022, 02:00:42 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OXw1VR7fLvg
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 5 897
Re: Welcome To Boro
«
Reply #2 on:
August 21, 2022, 03:10:25 PM »
good lad, I'm going neck on the line here and say he will become a hit, and notch us 15 minimum, but hopefully, he breaks the 20 goals a season league record that has stood since Bernie Slaven last did it. UTB
Logged
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 691
Re: Welcome To Boro
«
Reply #3 on:
August 22, 2022, 12:35:42 PM »
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/2022/august/21/rodrigo-muniz-s-first-boro-interview/
Logged
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 691
Re: Welcome To Boro
«
Reply #4 on:
August 23, 2022, 02:34:43 PM »
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/2022/august/23/The-Story-Of-George-Camsell/
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 5 897
Re: Welcome To Boro
«
Reply #5 on:
August 25, 2022, 07:28:37 AM »
good lad plaz
Logged
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 691
Re: Welcome To Boro
«
Reply #6 on:
August 25, 2022, 11:17:53 AM »
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/2022/august/25/get-to-know---matt-clarke/
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 5 897
Re: Welcome To Boro
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 05:40:05 AM »
he comes with the right pedigree - its a thumbs signing up from me
Logged
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 691
Re: Welcome To Boro
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 04:45:25 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xyFanH7hyps
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 5 897
Re: Welcome To Boro
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 08:56:37 AM »
i will watch that later plaz lad ..... cheers mucka!
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...