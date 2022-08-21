Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 27, 2022, 09:08:22 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Welcome To Boro  (Read 490 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 691


View Profile WWW
« on: August 21, 2022, 01:59:11 PM »


 :like:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 691


View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: August 21, 2022, 02:00:42 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OXw1VR7fLvg

 :like:
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 897


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: August 21, 2022, 03:10:25 PM »
good lad, I'm going neck on the line here and say he will become a hit, and notch us 15 minimum, but hopefully, he breaks the 20 goals a season league record that has stood since Bernie Slaven last did it. UTB
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 691


View Profile WWW
« Reply #3 on: August 22, 2022, 12:35:42 PM »
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/2022/august/21/rodrigo-muniz-s-first-boro-interview/

 :like:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 691


View Profile WWW
« Reply #4 on: August 23, 2022, 02:34:43 PM »
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/2022/august/23/The-Story-Of-George-Camsell/

 :like:
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 897


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: August 25, 2022, 07:28:37 AM »
good lad plaz :like:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 691


View Profile WWW
« Reply #6 on: August 25, 2022, 11:17:53 AM »
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/2022/august/25/get-to-know---matt-clarke/

 :like:
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 897


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:40:05 AM »
he comes with the right pedigree - its a thumbs signing up from me :like:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 691


View Profile WWW
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:45:25 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xyFanH7hyps

 :like:
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 897


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:56:37 AM »
i will watch that later plaz lad ..... cheers mucka! :like:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 