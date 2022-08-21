headset

Why didnt Scotland Yard share the note on Princess Diana

Diana voiced fears of her own death to her lawyer Lord Mishcon in October 1995

She died in car crash in Paris two years later alongside Dodi Fayed and the driver

Mystery around note sent to her lawyer is revisited in Channel 4 documentary





A beautiful lady - a shame how it all ended for her





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11130467/Why-didnt-Scotland-Yard-share-note-Princess-Dianas-fear-die-staged-car-crash.html fear that she would die in a staged car crash? Documentary says it wasn't passed to Paris investigators until SIX YEARS after tragedy