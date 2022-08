headset

Offline



Posts: 5 838





Posts: 5 838 England star Chloe Kelly offered £2million Land Rover « on: Today at 09:59:51 AM »





ENGLAND football star Chloe Kelly has been offered a £2million Land Rover sponsorship deal, reports claim.



The striker, 24, helped secure glory for the Lionesses over Germany at the 2022 Euros final.





not bad money that for bagging the winner - cash in whilst you can







https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19571172/chloe-kelly-land-rover-deal/







sponsorship dealíENGLAND football star Chloe Kelly has been offered a £2million Land Rover sponsorship deal, reports claim.The striker, 24, helped secure glory for the Lionesses over Germany at the 2022 Euros final.not bad money that for bagging the winner - cash in whilst you can Logged