you do get the feeling he will chase down Alan Shearer record now Tottenham appear to have found themselves under Conte.



he will want a trophy as well either with England or Spurs to round things off you would have thought



a top finisher that would walk into any side in the world - he has just played in poor Tottenham sides hence not silverware for his sideboard at home...



both north London clubs could do well this year, especially in the cups





