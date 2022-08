headset

Labour MPs snapped in damning photo posing by terror flag « on: Today at 09:21:38 AM »





TWO Labour MPs have been snapped posing by a flag of a banned terror group responsible for killing hundreds of civilians.



Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer refused to sack his shadow minister Bambos Charalambous over the incident.





Sir Kier of course stands by his men!!!





disgraceful sir kier





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19569581/labour-mps-banned-flag-photo/





