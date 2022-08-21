headset

Offline



Posts: 5 861





Posts: 5 861 ARGH GOSH Argos ditches [two-man delivery] after woke « on: August 21, 2022, 09:13:13 AM »



ARGOS is ditching the phrase two-man delivery after complaints from woke customers that it was sexist.



The retailer, which previously defended the term, will now use the word people instead.









when is it all going to stop - it will role into every industry before long..



'industry is littered with its a 2 man job etc - it's just a phrase that rolls off the tongue nicely



i suppose we could say we need 2 bitches to finish the job off that will set any wokies off





https://www.thesun.co.uk/money/19570412/argos-delivery-woke-sexism-complaints/ customers make sexism complaintsARGOS is ditching the phrase two-man delivery after complaints from woke customers that it was sexist.The retailer, which previously defended the term, will now use the word people instead.when is it all going to stop - it will role into every industry before long..'industry is littered with its a 2 man job etc - it's just a phrase that rolls off the tongue nicelyi suppose we could say we need 2 bitches to finish the job offthat will set any wokies off Logged

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 849





Posts: 849 Re: ARGH GOSH Argos ditches [two-man delivery] after woke « Reply #1 on: August 21, 2022, 09:47:27 AM » It's the same people who are outraged by the word 'man' who are outraged at the removal of the word 'woman'.



They also spend half their time complaining about 'men-only' spaces and the other half insisting on 'women-only' spaces.

Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 4 744







Posts: 4 744 Re: ARGH GOSH Argos ditches [two-man delivery] after woke « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:06:10 PM » Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 09:33:21 AM What sort of snowflake gets aerated and makes an issue over people not wanting their language changed by a couple of grievance hustlers.



Its a simple update to use the most correct term. Why would a business to want use the word man to describe what could be a woman when you can quite easily use the word person and cover it off. And why would anyone think a business doing that simple and sensible change is something to object to. Its a simple update to use the most correct term. Why would a business to want use the word man to describe what could be a woman when you can quite easily use the word person and cover it off. And why would anyone think a business doing that simple and sensible change is something to object to. Logged

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 849





Posts: 849 Re: ARGH GOSH Argos ditches [two-man delivery] after woke « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:02:00 PM » Well, to use your terminology, which snowflakes would be so aerated and triggered to complain about it?



Anyway, would decides what is 'correct'? A two-man-job may we'll be a three-woman-job. (Unless you think men and women are equally strong?)

So why not continue to use the standard metric which everyone understands and ignore the noisy snowflakes? Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 4 744







Posts: 4 744 Re: ARGH GOSH Argos ditches [two-man delivery] after woke « Reply #10 on: Today at 07:37:23 AM » You can understand the phrase "2 man" but not understand the phrase "2 person". Its not that difficult really.



I dont think there was a big hysterical campaign to have argos change the word men to person. Maybe they goy a tweet from somebody with too much time on their hands, maybe marketing noticed it themselves and thought it.was an easy win to update it. The people or newspapers who are agitated by this simple and benign change in terminology are just radgepackets trying to confect culture wars. In whose head is something like that newsworthy. Logged