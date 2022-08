headset

Offline



Posts: 5 847





Posts: 5 847 ARGH GOSH Argos ditches [two-man delivery] after woke « on: August 21, 2022, 09:13:13 AM »



ARGOS is ditching the phrase “two-man delivery” after complaints from woke customers that it was sexist.



The retailer, which previously defended the term, will now use the word “people” instead.









when is it all going to stop - it will role into every industry before long..



'industry is littered with its a 2 man job etc - it's just a phrase that rolls off the tongue nicely



i suppose we could say we need 2 bitches to finish the job off that will set any wokies off





https://www.thesun.co.uk/money/19570412/argos-delivery-woke-sexism-complaints/ customers make sexism complaintsARGOS is ditching the phrase “two-man delivery” after complaints from woke customers that it was sexist.The retailer, which previously defended the term, will now use the word “people” instead.when is it all going to stop - it will role into every industry before long..'industry is littered with its a 2 man job etc - it's just a phrase that rolls off the tongue nicelyi suppose we could say we need 2 bitches to finish the job offthat will set any wokies off Logged

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 846





Posts: 846 Re: ARGH GOSH Argos ditches [two-man delivery] after woke « Reply #1 on: August 21, 2022, 09:47:27 AM » It's the same people who are outraged by the word 'man' who are outraged at the removal of the word 'woman'.



They also spend half their time complaining about 'men-only' spaces and the other half insisting on 'women-only' spaces.

Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 4 743







Posts: 4 743 Re: ARGH GOSH Argos ditches [two-man delivery] after woke « Reply #8 on: Today at 04:06:10 PM » Quote from: Rutters on Today at 09:33:21 AM What sort of snowflake gets aerated and makes an issue over people not wanting their language changed by a couple of grievance hustlers.



Its a simple update to use the most correct term. Why would a business to want use the word man to describe what could be a woman when you can quite easily use the word person and cover it off. And why would anyone think a business doing that simple and sensible change is something to object to. Its a simple update to use the most correct term. Why would a business to want use the word man to describe what could be a woman when you can quite easily use the word person and cover it off. And why would anyone think a business doing that simple and sensible change is something to object to. Logged