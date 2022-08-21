headset

Posts: 5 847 ARGH GOSH Argos ditches [two-man delivery] after woke « on: August 21, 2022, 09:13:13 AM »



ARGOS is ditching the phrase two-man delivery after complaints from woke customers that it was sexist.



when is it all going to stop - it will role into every industry before long..



'industry is littered with its a 2 man job etc - it's just a phrase that rolls off the tongue nicely



i suppose we could say we need 2 bitches to finish the job off that will set any wokies off





Rutters

Posts: 846 Re: ARGH GOSH Argos ditches [two-man delivery] after woke « Reply #1 on: August 21, 2022, 09:47:27 AM » It's the same people who are outraged by the word 'man' who are outraged at the removal of the word 'woman'.



They also spend half their time complaining about 'men-only' spaces and the other half insisting on 'women-only' spaces.

MF(c) DOOM

Posts: 4 743 Re: ARGH GOSH Argos ditches [two-man delivery] after woke « Reply #8 on: Today at 04:06:10 PM » Quote from: Rutters on Today at 09:33:21 AM What sort of snowflake gets aerated and makes an issue over people not wanting their language changed by a couple of grievance hustlers.



Its a simple update to use the most correct term. Why would a business to want use the word man to describe what could be a woman when you can quite easily use the word person and cover it off. And why would anyone think a business doing that simple and sensible change is something to object to. Its a simple update to use the most correct term. Why would a business to want use the word man to describe what could be a woman when you can quite easily use the word person and cover it off. And why would anyone think a business doing that simple and sensible change is something to object to. Logged