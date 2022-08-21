headset

ARGOS is ditching the phrase two-man delivery after complaints from woke customers that it was sexist.



The retailer, which previously defended the term, will now use the word people instead.









when is it all going to stop - it will role into every industry before long..



'industry is littered with its a 2 man job etc - it's just a phrase that rolls off the tongue nicely



i suppose we could say we need 2 bitches to finish the job off that will set any wokies off





