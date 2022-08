headset

Offline



Posts: 5 847





Posts: 5 847 ARGH GOSH Argos ditches [two-man delivery] after woke « on: August 21, 2022, 09:13:13 AM »



ARGOS is ditching the phrase “two-man delivery” after complaints from woke customers that it was sexist.



The retailer, which previously defended the term, will now use the word “people” instead.









when is it all going to stop - it will role into every industry before long..



'industry is littered with its a 2 man job etc - it's just a phrase that rolls off the tongue nicely



i suppose we could say we need 2 bitches to finish the job off that will set any wokies off





https://www.thesun.co.uk/money/19570412/argos-delivery-woke-sexism-complaints/ customers make sexism complaintsARGOS is ditching the phrase “two-man delivery” after complaints from woke customers that it was sexist.The retailer, which previously defended the term, will now use the word “people” instead.when is it all going to stop - it will role into every industry before long..'industry is littered with its a 2 man job etc - it's just a phrase that rolls off the tongue nicelyi suppose we could say we need 2 bitches to finish the job offthat will set any wokies off Logged