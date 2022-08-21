Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
ARGH GOSH Argos ditches [two-man delivery] after woke
customers make sexism complaints

ARGOS is ditching the phrase two-man delivery after complaints from woke customers that it was sexist.

The retailer, which previously defended the term, will now use the word people instead.


monkey

when is it all going to stop - it will role into every industry before long..

'industry is littered with its a 2 man job etc - it's just a phrase that rolls off the tongue nicely

i suppose we could say we need 2 bitches to finish the job off that will set any wokies off


https://www.thesun.co.uk/money/19570412/argos-delivery-woke-sexism-complaints/
It's the same people who are outraged by the word 'man' who are outraged at the removal of the word 'woman'.

They also spend half their time complaining about 'men-only' spaces and the other half insisting on 'women-only' spaces.
Think this type story must be approaching it's Ruby anniversary soon!
Do you mean people being outraged by mundane phrases?
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 07:15:07 PM
Do you mean people being outraged by mundane phrases?

Very much this. What sort of snowflake gets aerated and makes an issue over the very mundane phrase "two person delivery"
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 01:21:15 AM
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 07:15:07 PM
Do you mean people being outraged by mundane phrases?

Very much this. What sort of snowflake gets aerated and makes an issue over the very mundane phrase "two person delivery"

People who purposely go out looking for things to object to.
