customers make sexism complaints
ARGOS is ditching the phrase two-man delivery after complaints from woke customers that it was sexist.
The retailer, which previously defended the term, will now use the word people instead.
when is it all going to stop - it will role into every industry before long..
'industry is littered with its a 2 man job etc - it's just a phrase that rolls off the tongue nicely
i suppose we could say we need 2 bitches to finish the job off
that will set any wokies off