August 21, 2022, 10:00:37 AM
ARGH GOSH Argos ditches [two-man delivery] after woke
« on: Today at 09:13:13 AM »
customers make sexism complaints

ARGOS is ditching the phrase two-man delivery after complaints from woke customers that it was sexist.

The retailer, which previously defended the term, will now use the word people instead.


when is it all going to stop - it will role into every industry before long..

'industry is littered with its a 2 man job etc - it's just a phrase that rolls off the tongue nicely

i suppose we could say we need 2 bitches to finish the job off that will set any wokies off


https://www.thesun.co.uk/money/19570412/argos-delivery-woke-sexism-complaints/
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:47:27 AM »
It's the same people who are outraged by the word 'man' who are outraged at the removal of the word 'woman'.

They also spend half their time complaining about 'men-only' spaces and the other half insisting on 'women-only' spaces.
