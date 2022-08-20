headset

Online



Posts: 5 819





Posts: 5 819 HOTEL BLOODBATH At least 15 dead « on: Today at 08:13:59 PM »





rats, terrorist scum, or whatever you may call them at it again

.... thankfully& from a selfish point of opinion not here in the UK on this occasion





AT least 15 people have been killed after Islamic militants stormed a hotel in Somalia's capital.



The attackers blasted their way into the Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu on Friday evening with two car bombs before opening fire in a horror...





no surrender in the fight against terrorism







https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19565945/dead-islamic-gunmen-storm-hayat-hotel/





after Islamic militant gunmen storm Hayat hotel and open fire in horror siege..rats, terrorist scum, or whatever you may call them at it again.... thankfully& from a selfish point of opinion not here in the UK on this occasionAT least 15 people have been killed after Islamic militants stormed a hotel in Somalia's capital.The attackers blasted their way into the Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu on Friday evening with two car bombs before opening fire in a horror...no surrender in the fight against terrorism Logged