he is not wrong he or him and his team needs to wake up and smell the coffee if promotion which I would expect it to be is the target..



only the flappers or the towel throwers wrap in on any fight early doors but the does come a time when the wake-up call is needed by managers and players.. I tend to blame both in a crisis rather than one group. We certainly ain't in a crisis but lose too many and we won't be in a promotion/battle either. The bottom 3 is never good luck. Forest last year was the exception rather than the rule before anyone sight's that fact.





It's always about promotion for me every year...failing that make sure you avoid relegation.



It was never an easy start to the season on paper I will say that but winless after 5 was not on the cards either - the fact we ain't on 5 losses is the only positive along with playing ok in some of the three draws





fingers crossed that the first win we get is one that leads to many more.....UTB



yellow backs/towel throwers in a time of toughness------''--- we don't want to see or be connected to boro





https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/wilder-pulls-no-punches-after-24811218#comments-wrapper



Re: Wilder pulls no punches « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:45:20 PM » Playing well and not winning is a concern.

We are so off the pace that this could turn into a relegation avoidance and players losing confidence.

Fucking sort it out and play McNair LWB and stop fucing about. Why we paying 3m for forwards to sit on the bench. Bit of deluded thinking going on.

Re: Wilder pulls no punches « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:10:42 PM » we are far from potent despite beforehand being the league's top goal scores's





being tight at the back as Karanka proved can still get you up..i prefer Wilder's style of play but if you can't defend and score more than the opposing team





you will always be no better than Keegan's geordie entertainers.... who when you strip it all back won fuck all!









Re: Wilder pulls no punches « Reply #3 on: Today at 11:10:25 AM » don't understand his thinking sometimes with regarding how he plays his strikers surely you play either your best two or the best two on current form, last season swapping them round every game doesn't give nay time for the lads to gel together on the proper pitch, you don't play one up front with McCree we have two strikers on the bench just play one of them alongside like we did last season.



apparently a very slow starter at all his clubs we no different now i just don't like the fact that we are 3 wins behind already.

Re: Wilder pulls no punches « Reply #4 on: Today at 03:24:44 PM » he has not really done it as a No 10 McGree - did ok in that role against Stoke the other night - it's not an easy position to play i will say that - you need to be a bit special to make it work for you and your team.



not many clubs including the big shots in football play that system anymore



Kane can drop in and play it well and I thought Hazard at Chelsea was another who made it look easier but as you can see two very top-end quality players.





i always thought McGree would do well to match what Tavernier brought to Boro and i could be right - I was thinking maybe he might bring a better goal and assist return to make up for Tavernier top end work and team play. Its still early days fir him, but i would do away with the 10 role and have two of the forwards in the side