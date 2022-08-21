Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 21, 2022, 10:00:36 AM
Usyk V Joshua 2 tonight on Sky
headset
Yesterday at 10:54:17 AM
the big one can Joshua do it - I will back him to do so due to the UK connection.

I will be looking at the smith fight as well - I follow the scouse fighting family/brothers who are all decent boxers to be fair.


the main event will be a decent watch - it's been well documented Joshua has to take Usyk out in the first 6 rounds or he will go on to suffer another boxing master class from Usyk who is the better boxer out of the two as he sowed last time out.


so we are in for a good fight one way or another - so my bet will be Joshua to KO Usyk in the 5th. Or he gets beat again

Smith to win his fight also to hopefully keep the flag flying high :ukfist:









https://www.skysports.com/boxing
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:56:50 AM by headset »
headset
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:26:34 PM
fight night is on.....joshua v usyk being the main event


it will be some win if AJ pulls this one off in the desert

I'm with the masses a dirty venue/country for a fight.. that sits with the promoters and maybe the coin-grabbing fighters...


like the world cup the venue for this fight is what pisses me off... dirty human rights country that has to be said


still a big fight on paper i will say that though....


if you don't have access to it on live tv/stream for whatever reason work etc-  its live on Talksport don't
forget

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16270057/anthony-joshua-vs-oleksandr-usyk-live-results-stream-start-time-tv-channel-undercard/
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:28:13 PM by headset »
headset
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:52:54 PM
a bit of a ding dong here in the smith fight....

That's how we like it..
Logged
headset
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:02:43 PM
 a good fight and a well-earned and well-deserved win from smith...

both fighters went for it so both get my respect...


a shit atmosphere like but that's a desert venue for you!
Logged
Gingerpig
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:00:58 PM
linkypoo gents ?

Crowd is akk "celebs" who are on fkin freebies & shipped in .....shameless fuckers
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:03:15 PM by Gingerpig »
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
headset
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:44:06 PM
its good to see this fight as taken us to the main ring walk timing...

you could not have timed it better a full 12-rounder Eddie herns team certainly know their timings alright or are bang on the money - no pun intended monkey
Logged
headset
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:06:45 PM
here comes usyk... he is going to take some beating this lad..
Logged
headset
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:08:37 PM
sing the anthem you lot - you know it makes sense! :ukfist:
Logged
headset
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:13:26 PM
feel that line - feel that vibe - Oh my whistle posse come alive!!! ...:ponce:
Logged
headset
Reply #9 on: Today at 12:17:36 AM
Tyson Fury is the heavyweight champion of the world the rest of it is sadly bullshit
Logged
headset
Reply #10 on: Today at 09:44:40 AM
RANT-HONY JOSHUA Watch emotional Anthony Joshua throw belts out of ring after losing to Oleksandr Usyk then delivers rambling speech


i wonder if he has the minerals to get himself back up the ladder and get another world title shot.


Tyson Fury is the king and he knows it - I think he will turn Usyk inside out as well.


Tyson is brash about things because he knows he is a level above anyone out there


as we stand and sing tyson fury is king monkey


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19571190/anthony-joshua-speech-oleksandr-usyk/
Logged
