I will be looking at the smith fight as well - I follow the scouse fighting family/brothers who are all decent boxers to be fair.





the main event will be a decent watch - it's been well documented Joshua has to take Usyk out in the first 6 rounds or he will go on to suffer another boxing master class from Usyk who is the better boxer out of the two as he sowed last time out.





so we are in for a good fight one way or another - so my bet will be Joshua to KO Usyk in the 5th. Or he gets beat again



Smith to win his fight also to hopefully keep the flag flying high



















https://www.skysports.com/boxing the big one can Joshua do it - I will back him to do so due to the UK connection.

it will be some win if AJ pulls this one off in the desert



I'm with the masses a dirty venue/country for a fight.. that sits with the promoters and maybe the coin-grabbing fighters...





like the world cup the venue for this fight is what pisses me off... dirty human rights country that has to be said





still a big fight on paper i will say that though....





if you don't have access to it on live tv/stream for whatever reason work etc- its live on Talksport don't

forget



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16270057/anthony-joshua-vs-oleksandr-usyk-live-results-stream-start-time-tv-channel-undercard/

fight night is on.....joshua v usyk being the main event







fight night is on.....joshua v usyk being the main eventit will be some win if AJ pulls this one off in the desertI'm with the masses a dirty venue/country for a fight.. that sits with the promoters and maybe the coin-grabbing fighters...like the world cup the venue for this fight is what pisses me off... dirty human rights country that has to be saidstill a big fight on paper i will say that though....if you don't have access to it on live tv/stream for whatever reason work etc- its live on Talksport don'tforget « Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:28:13 PM by headset » Logged

Posts: 5 835 Re: Usyk V Joshua 2 tonight on Sky « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:02:43 PM » a good fight and a well-earned and well-deserved win from smith...



both fighters went for it so both get my respect...





a shit atmosphere like but that's a desert venue for you!

Posts: 1 102 Re: Usyk V Joshua 2 tonight on Sky « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:00:58 PM » linkypoo gents ?



Crowd is akk "celebs" who are on fkin freebies & shipped in .....shameless fuckers « Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:03:15 PM by Gingerpig » Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

its good to see this fight as taken us to the main ring walk timing...you could not have timed it better a full 12-rounder Eddie herns team certainly know their timings alright or are bang on the money - no pun intended