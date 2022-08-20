Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 20, 2022, 09:27:59 PM
Usyk V Joshua 2 tonight on Sky
« on: Today at 10:54:17 AM »
the big one can Joshua do it - I will back him to do so due to the UK connection.

I will be looking at the smith fight as well - I follow the scouse fighting family/brothers who are all decent boxers to be fair.


the main event will be a decent watch - it's been well documented Joshua has to take Usyk out in the first 6 rounds or he will go on to suffer another boxing master class from Usyk who is the better boxer out of the two as he sowed last time out.


so we are in for a good fight one way or another - so my bet will be Joshua to KO Usyk in the 5th. Or he gets beat again

Smith to win his fight also to hopefully keep the flag flying high :ukfist:









https://www.skysports.com/boxing
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:26:34 PM »
fight night is on.....joshua v usyk being the main event


it will be some win if AJ pulls this one off in the desert

I'm with the masses a dirty venue/country for a fight.. that sits with the promoters and maybe the coin-grabbing fighters...


like the world cup the venue for this fight is what pisses me off... dirty human rights country that has to be said


still a big fight on paper i will say that though....


if you don't have access to it on live tv/stream for whatever reason work etc-  its live on Talksport
forget

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16270057/anthony-joshua-vs-oleksandr-usyk-live-results-stream-start-time-tv-channel-undercard/
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:52:54 PM »
a bit of a ding dong here in the smith fight....

That's how we like it..
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:02:43 PM »
 a good fight and a well-earned and well-deserved win from smith...

both fighters went for it so both get my respect...


a shit atmosphere like but that's a desert venue for you!
