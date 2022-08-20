headset

I will be looking at the smith fight as well - I follow the scouse fighting family/brothers who are all decent boxers to be fair.





the main event will be a decent watch - it's been well documented Joshua has to take Usyk out in the first 6 rounds or he will go on to suffer another boxing master class from Usyk who is the better boxer out of the two as he sowed last time out.





so we are in for a good fight one way or another - so my bet will be Joshua to KO Usyk in the 5th. Or he gets beat again



Smith to win his fight also to hopefully keep the flag flying high



















