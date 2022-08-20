headset

Middlesbroughs dressing room leaders







Chris Wilder had praise for Middlesbrough's more senior stars ahead of the trip to Reading







It's time for a win - we should have got the three points mid-week and actually deserved the three points - so that's a big plus from midweek's performance..



the squad is starting to come together with the right/good players coming in on paper - hopefully, Wilder and his backroom team can get them up to speed/his way of playing sooner rather than later..



with a week or so still to go - it will be interesting to see who else Gibson releases funds for in order for Wilder to help take us this year





I'm confident of us bagging the win today..



SCORE PREDICTION LATER WHEN THE TEAMS GET ANNOUNCED



Keep it loud to those in attendance at Reading















OH WILDER SAID HE FUCKING LOVES PADDY MCNAIR !!









https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/middlesbroughs-dressing-room-leaders-stepping-24806458

Re: Middlesbroughs dressing room leaders





its a man's game as Souness would say a good tackle from paddy -- that's what footballs missing going in hard but fair and leaving something on the man...its a man's game as Souness would say

Re: Middlesbroughs dressing room leaders
as a left-footer that was fair chance for Riley lad ... free kick here - good play that from forss

Re: Middlesbroughs dressing room leaders
80% possession but completely toothless. Away from home we are total suckers.Mind you it was an excellent strike. Second bottom by virtue that Coventry have only played two games. Ive said it before and I will say it again. I think Wilder is totally clueless. Hope hes gone by the end of September.

Re: Middlesbroughs dressing room leaders
we cant beat the sitting deep tactics - you have to go at them not across field all the time to beat that trap

Re: Middlesbroughs dressing room leaders
Lets be honest about it. Tavernier is a big loss. Two players are doing the job that he did. It looks to me even at this early stage of the season other managers have sussed us. We have no ball winner in midfield, and strikers who are still sub standard. As for the defence. Brittle is the word. Forest had an awful start last season but rectified it by getting rid of their manager. I think there is a lot of the Kings New Clothes about Wilder. He really isnt that good.

Posts: 5 810 Re: Middlesbroughs dressing room leaders « Reply #10 on: Today at 03:57:56 PM » we need to buck things up second half ...I'm not a piss flapper by nature but no wins should we lose this one after 5 games with or without a full squad is not a good start whatever the club's aims are this season.



deadline day will tell us the squad's potential on paper...



we play well with plenty of possession but lacked any kind of penetration in that first half

Posts: 5 810 Re: Middlesbroughs dressing room leaders « Reply #11 on: Today at 04:01:51 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 03:57:05 PM Lets be honest about it. Tavernier is a big loss. Two players are doing the job that he did. It looks to me even at this early stage of the season other managers have sussed us. We have no ball winner in midfield, and strikers who are still sub standard. As for the defence. Brittle is the word. Forest had an awful start last season but rectified it by getting rid of their manager. I think there is a lot of the Kings New Clothes about Wilder. He really isnt that good.



you make a good point on Tavernier bill, he was always good for a Boro side IMO , hopefully not missed but i do think he will be. Only promotion will say he is not.



a bit early for me to be talking about managers losing their jobs - so won't join that conversation gadge..



you make a good point on Tavernier bill, he was always good for a Boro side IMO , hopefully not missed but i do think he will be. Only promotion will say he is not.

a bit early for me to be talking about managers losing their jobs - so won't join that conversation gadge..

he plays attacking football and has a good pedigree ... the pressure comes/starts once the window shuts

Re: Middlesbroughs dressing room leaders
If we lose today then thats two wins from the last 14 games. The decline that set in at the end of last season is gaining momentum.

Posts: 5 810 Re: Middlesbroughs dressing room leaders « Reply #13 on: Today at 04:08:34 PM » Fry hooked again - I've heard since heared he wants to stay and fight for his place - now I'm thinking here Wilder is more or less telling him you are not in my plans hooking him at halftime or not playing him - since the season start



one to watch before the window shuts unless fry hangs in for a 'cash rich' free transfer - which is cunts trick in one sense but a money spinner if you are a player..

Posts: 5 717 Re: Middlesbroughs dressing room leaders « Reply #14 on: Today at 04:34:13 PM » Let Fry go and hopefully some mug will pay big bucks. I doubt it. Unless Wilder can get a minimum of four players in by Sept. then I think we will be struggling to make mid table. We need :-



1 A beast of a ball winning MF.

2 A left sided CB

3 A creative MF (Magee is two lightweight.)

4 Another striker capable scoring 15 to 20 goals in this League.



Now its time for Gibson to deliver. Logged

Re: Middlesbroughs dressing room leaders
close from Crooks he always looks like a goal in waiting you have to give him that - you can see why ginge always backs

Re: Middlesbroughs dressing room leaders
We keep changing mangers with monotonous regularity, but the holy grail of an excellent team seems to allude us. Im afraid the answer lies in the Gibson/ Bauser partnership. Time for new owners methinks.

Posts: 5 810 Re: Middlesbroughs dressing room leaders « Reply #17 on: Today at 04:46:11 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 03:36:41 PM 80% possession but completely toothless. Away from home we are total suckers.Mind you it was an excellent strike. Second bottom by virtue that Coventry have only played two games. Ive said it before and I will say it again. I think Wilder is totally clueless. Hope hes gone by the end of September.



never a fan of stats bill - its a media and talking about thing - the big stat in football or sport is win or lose - the rest is just debate

Re: Middlesbroughs dressing room leaders
Wilders style of play would suit Liverpool. They have the players to do it. Hes consistently getting it wrong. Im not impressed,and I suspect neither is Gibson.

Posts: 5 810 Re: Middlesbroughs dressing room leaders « Reply #21 on: Today at 04:59:25 PM » we need a winning /points collecting run very soon before or including after the deadline day - like we've just experienced a 5 game-winless run in the league..



disappointed today - we ve dropped a lot of points against teams I don't expect to be top 6 this season - that's the shit bit about our start IMO..



as always keep the faith...UTB