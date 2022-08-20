|
stepping up after late Stoke City heartbreak
Chris Wilder had praise for Middlesbrough's more senior stars ahead of the trip to Reading
It's time for a win - we should have got the three points mid-week and actually deserved the three points - so that's a big plus from midweek's performance..
the squad is starting to come together with the right/good players coming in on paper - hopefully, Wilder and his backroom team can get them up to speed/his way of playing sooner rather than later..
with a week or so still to go - it will be interesting to see who else Gibson releases funds for in order for Wilder to help take us this year
I'm confident of us bagging the win today..
SCORE PREDICTION LATER WHEN THE TEAMS GET ANNOUNCED
Keep it loud to those in attendance at Reading
OH WILDER SAID HE FUCKING LOVES PADDY MCNAIR !!https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/middlesbroughs-dressing-room-leaders-stepping-24806458
Logged
