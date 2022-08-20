Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Middlesbroughs dressing room leaders  (Read 75 times)
headset
« on: Today at 10:39:47 AM »
stepping up after late Stoke City heartbreak



Chris Wilder had praise for Middlesbrough's more senior stars ahead of the trip to Reading



It's time for a win - we should have got the three points mid-week and actually deserved the three points - so that's a big plus from midweek's performance..

the squad is starting to come together with the right/good players coming in on paper - hopefully, Wilder and his backroom team can get them up to speed/his way of playing sooner rather than later..

with a week or so still to go - it will be interesting to see who else Gibson releases funds for in order for Wilder  to help take us this year :mido:


I'm confident of us bagging the win today..

SCORE PREDICTION LATER WHEN THE TEAMS GET ANNOUNCED

Keep it loud to those in attendance at Reading







OH WILDER SAID HE FUCKING LOVES PADDY MCNAIR !!




https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/middlesbroughs-dressing-room-leaders-stepping-24806458
headset
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:07:56 PM »
a good tackle from paddy -- that's what footballs missing going in hard but fair and leaving something on the man...:mido:


its a man's game as Souness would say monkey
headset
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:14:36 PM »
good save - keeper keeps us from going behind there
headset
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:22:36 PM »
as a left-footer that was fair chance for Riley lad ... free kick here - good play that from forss
headset
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:25:31 PM »
where's billy buxton is waiting for a goal
headset
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:29:17 PM »
fucking hell /// FFS great strike like :like:
headset
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:35:59 PM »
it's over to the ebor for me monkey
Bill Buxton
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:36:41 PM »
80% possession but completely toothless. Away from home we are total suckers.Mind you it was an excellent strike. Second bottom by virtue that Coventry have only played two games. Ive said it before and I will say it again. I think Wilder is totally clueless. Hope hes gone by the end of September.
headset
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:42:21 PM »
we cant beat the sitting deep tactics - you have to go at them not across field all the time to beat that trap
