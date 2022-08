headset

Offline



Posts: 5 847





Posts: 5 847 headsets weekend money spinner « on: August 20, 2022, 10:12:26 AM » yes, it's back again - it's tricky treble time !!!







First a couple of 50p e/w bets at York including the 15:35 Sky Bet Ebor Handicap





15.35 - Euchen Glen



16.10 - Mums Tipple







Now for today's tricky treble - the daddy tricky treble if you pull it off - Three straight draws





Palace v Villa - draw



Everton V Forest - draw



Fulham V Brentford - draw





happy punting folks!! Logged

Gingerpig

Offline



Posts: 1 103





Posts: 1 103 Re: headsets weekend money spinner « Reply #1 on: August 20, 2022, 10:37:18 AM » Burnley

Qpr

Boro

Sheff Utd

Charlton 22-1





& the usual big MC anytime 9-2, voided if not starts Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

headset

Offline



Posts: 5 847





Posts: 5 847 Re: headsets weekend money spinner « Reply #3 on: August 20, 2022, 12:09:16 PM »





Scorecast - Son 3-0 Spurs



Bentancur anytime goal scorer





https://www.skysports.com/football/tottenham-vs-wolves/464663 1st bets placed for the early premier league kick-offScorecast - Son 3-0 SpursBentancur anytime goal scorer Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 5 847





Posts: 5 847 Re: headsets weekend money spinner « Reply #4 on: August 20, 2022, 02:21:49 PM »



going for mainly outsiders today



Forss the first goal 3-0 Boro 2.50..



Hoppe last golascorer 1.00,



Fry anytime goalscorer 1.00.



McNair anytime goalscorer 1.00,



Mowatt anytime goalscorer 1.00..









Boro boys we are here ......whoooo -- whoooo!





Boro boys we are ---- shag your woman and drink your beer!!









https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/reading-vs-middlesbrough-live-match-24806846 The team sheet is out and the matchday bets are placed..going for mainly outsiders todayForss the first goal 3-0 Boro 2.50..Hoppe last golascorer 1.00,Fry anytime goalscorer 1.00.McNair anytime goalscorer 1.00,Mowatt anytime goalscorer 1.00..Boro boys we are here ......whoooo -- whoooo!Boro boys we are ---- shag your woman and drink your beer!! Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 5 847





Posts: 5 847 Re: headsets weekend money spinner « Reply #5 on: August 20, 2022, 03:48:07 PM » Frankie Dettori bags the Ebor on trawler man photo finish in a tight race 9/1 winner Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 5 847





Posts: 5 847 Re: headsets weekend money spinner « Reply #6 on: August 20, 2022, 05:19:23 PM »





behind Liverpool im behind Arsenal this year - i just think they will make an impressive impact in the league and push hard for 3rd spot..



Bet wise im going 2-1 away win for Arsenal Jesus to score first i like him in this Arsenal side.





Tavernier the ex boro lad to notch for Bournemouth..



I rate him and hope he does well in the prem - people question his move i would have taken it if in the same position premier league and premier league wages or staying loyal to championship Boro ... next question, please!





https://www.skysports.com/football/bournemouth-vs-arsenal/live/464655





the newly promoted slant might make this a tricky game for Arsenal...behind Liverpool im behind Arsenal this year - i just think they will make an impressive impact in the league and push hard for 3rd spot..Bet wise im going 2-1 away win for Arsenal Jesus to score first i like him in this Arsenal side.Tavernier the ex boro lad to notch for Bournemouth..I rate him and hope he does well in the prem - people question his move i would have taken it if in the same position premier league and premier league wages or staying loyal to championship Boro ... next question, please! Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 5 847





Posts: 5 847 Re: headsets weekend money spinner « Reply #7 on: August 20, 2022, 05:46:24 PM »



Tavernier bagging a goal is my only chance of taking home some pennies today...





I'll be that skint soon i will be asking the shop lifters to do me a weeks shop to save me a few quid - the scruffy cunt I am 2.0 off you pop Bournemouth ...Tavernier bagging a goal is my only chance of taking home some pennies today...I'll be that skint soon i will be asking the shop lifters to do me a weeks shop to save me a few quid - the scruffy cunt I am Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 5 847





Posts: 5 847 Re: headsets weekend money spinner « Reply #8 on: August 20, 2022, 06:45:32 PM » game over .... Arsenal real deal or not - it is so so early but I'm going with a yes Logged

Gingerpig

Offline



Posts: 1 103





Posts: 1 103 Re: headsets weekend money spinner « Reply #9 on: August 20, 2022, 06:50:48 PM » Most of them are just trying to survive in this league , give me the champo's unpredictability every time Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

headset

Offline



Posts: 5 847





Posts: 5 847 Re: headsets weekend money spinner « Reply #10 on: August 20, 2022, 07:01:07 PM » you are not wrong ginge - the gap is that big and it doesn't help that the top lot bag all the young talent at an early age and let go of what they want and nothing else.



top young players would normally breakthrough in the leagues below years ago before getting

swept up by the big boys now they get picked up/swept before kicking a ball in anger at 14/15yr old.





good for the premier league - shit for the strength of the football league in general



Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 5 847





Posts: 5 847 Re: headsets weekend money spinner « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:07:45 AM »



I might bang some other bets on the live sky games today once the teams are released.



for now a 1 treble in another attempt to clean out the bookies!





Leeds United V Chelsea (away win)



West Ham v Brighton (home win)



Newcastle v Man City (away win) I will have a cheeky super sunday tricky treble. The Geordie game should be a good one especially if they get hammeredI might bang some other bets on the live sky games today once the teams are released.for now a 1 treble in another attempt to clean out the bookies!Leeds United V Chelsea (away win)West Ham v Brighton (home win)Newcastle v Man City (away win) Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 5 847





Posts: 5 847 Re: headsets weekend money spinner « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 03:15:55 PM »



Rather see Chelsea win than dirty Leeds win ...Carefree!



I will be back later with my Super Sunday 4.30 kick-off scorecast - I will be singing blue moon which is a given!





https://www.skysports.com/football/leeds-vs-chelsea/464659 well as usual headsets bets are not doing him any good - both Chelsea and the Hammers currently getting beat I hope that doesn't mean the Talimags are going to turn Man City over in my treble.Rather see Chelsea win than dirty Leeds win ...Carefree!I will be back later with my Super Sunday 4.30 kick-off scorecast - I will be singing blue moon which is a given! Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 5 847





Posts: 5 847 Re: headsets weekend money spinner « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 03:33:59 PM »





who says the ham shanks cant manage in England - i thought he would struggle in fairness - he has had a good start this season. we hate leeds the dirties have notched another one - a very good win for them if they get all the points here.who says the ham shanks cant manage in England - i thought he would struggle in fairness - he has had a good start this season. we hate leeds Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 5 847





Posts: 5 847 Re: headsets weekend money spinner « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 03:50:09 PM »



scorecast Foden 3-1 Manchester City



a daft 50p anytime score on Stones for City.



and another daft 50p on Burns anytime score for the Geordies



a nightmare super Sunday if the Geordies win here after watching Leeds beat Chelsea



good win for the dirties that has to be said - cmon City get the win up the road on Tyneside and win headset some bacon this weekend in his last super Sunday bet.







https://www.skysports.com/football/newcastle-vs-man-city/464662







Man City V the Toon bets are on...scorecast Foden 3-1 Manchester Citya daft 50p anytime score on Stones for City.and another daft 50p on Burns anytime score for the Geordiesa nightmare super Sunday if the Geordies win here after watching Leeds beat Chelseagood win for the dirties that has to be said - cmon City get the win up the road on Tyneside and win headset some bacon this weekend in his last super Sunday bet. Logged