August 20, 2022, 06:51:08 PM
Author Topic: headsets weekend money spinner  (Read 116 times)
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 810


View Profile
« on: Today at 10:12:26 AM »
yes, it's back again - it's tricky treble time !!!



First a couple of 50p e/w bets at York including the 15:35 Sky Bet Ebor Handicap


15.35 - Euchen Glen

16.10 - Mums Tipple



Now for today's tricky treble - the daddy tricky treble if you pull it off - Three straight draws


Palace v Villa - draw

Everton V Forest - draw

Fulham V Brentford - draw


happy punting folks!!
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 101


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:37:18 AM »
Burnley
Qpr
Boro
Sheff Utd
Charlton 22-1


& the usual big MC anytime 9-2, voided if not starts
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 167



View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:59:41 AM »
Barrow
Derby
Barnsley
Ipswich
Salford

60/1 boost on Sky Bet
Logged
Tory Cunt
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 810


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:09:16 PM »
1st bets placed for the early premier league kick-off


Scorecast - Son 3-0 Spurs

Bentancur anytime goal scorer


https://www.skysports.com/football/tottenham-vs-wolves/464663
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 810


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:21:49 PM »
The team sheet is out and the matchday bets are placed..

going for  mainly outsiders today

Forss the first goal 3-0 Boro £2.50..

Hoppe last golascorer £1.00,

Fry anytime goalscorer £1.00.

McNair anytime goalscorer £1.00,

Mowatt anytime goalscorer £1.00..




Boro boys we are here ......whoooo -- whoooo!


Boro boys we are ---- shag your woman and drink your beer!! :ponce:




https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/reading-vs-middlesbrough-live-match-24806846
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 810


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:48:07 PM »
Frankie Dettori bags the Ebor on trawler man photo finish in a tight race 9/1 winner
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 810


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:19:23 PM »
the newly promoted slant might make this a tricky game for Arsenal...


behind Liverpool im behind Arsenal this year - i just think they will make an impressive impact in the league and push hard for 3rd spot..

Bet wise im going 2-1 away win for Arsenal Jesus to score first i like him in this Arsenal side.


Tavernier the ex boro lad to notch for Bournemouth..

I rate him and hope he does well in the prem - people question his move i would have taken it if in the same position premier league and premier league wages or staying loyal to championship Boro ... next question, please!


https://www.skysports.com/football/bournemouth-vs-arsenal/live/464655
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 810


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:46:24 PM »
2.0 off you pop Bournemouth ...

Tavernier bagging a goal is my only chance of taking home some pennies today...


I'll be that skint soon i will be asking the shop lifters to do me a weeks shop to save me a few quid - the scruffy cunt I am
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 810


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:45:32 PM »
game over .... Arsenal real deal or not - it is so so early but I'm going with a yes
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 101


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:50:48 PM »
Most of them are just trying to survive in this league , give me the champo's unpredictability every time
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
