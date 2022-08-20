headset

headsets weekend money spinner « on: Today at 10:12:26 AM » yes, it's back again - it's tricky treble time !!!







First a couple of 50p e/w bets at York including the 15:35 Sky Bet Ebor Handicap





15.35 - Euchen Glen



16.10 - Mums Tipple







Now for today's tricky treble - the daddy tricky treble if you pull it off - Three straight draws





Palace v Villa - draw



Everton V Forest - draw



Fulham V Brentford - draw





happy punting folks!!

Gingerpig

Re: headsets weekend money spinner « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:37:18 AM » Burnley

Qpr

Boro

Sheff Utd

Charlton 22-1





& the usual big MC anytime 9-2, voided if not starts

headset

Re: headsets weekend money spinner « Reply #3 on: Today at 12:09:16 PM »





Scorecast - Son 3-0 Spurs



Bentancur anytime goal scorer





https://www.skysports.com/football/tottenham-vs-wolves/464663 1st bets placed for the early premier league kick-off
Scorecast - Son 3-0 Spurs
Bentancur anytime goal scorer

headset

Re: headsets weekend money spinner « Reply #4 on: Today at 02:21:49 PM »



going for mainly outsiders today



Forss the first goal 3-0 Boro £2.50..



Hoppe last golascorer £1.00,



Fry anytime goalscorer £1.00.



McNair anytime goalscorer £1.00,



Mowatt anytime goalscorer £1.00..









Boro boys we are here ......whoooo -- whoooo!





Boro boys we are ---- shag your woman and drink your beer!!









https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/reading-vs-middlesbrough-live-match-24806846 The team sheet is out and the matchday bets are placed..
going for mainly outsiders today
Forss the first goal 3-0 Boro £2.50..
Hoppe last golascorer £1.00,
Fry anytime goalscorer £1.00.
McNair anytime goalscorer £1.00,
Mowatt anytime goalscorer £1.00..

Boro boys we are here ......whoooo -- whoooo!
Boro boys we are ---- shag your woman and drink your beer!!

headset

Re: headsets weekend money spinner « Reply #5 on: Today at 03:48:07 PM » Frankie Dettori bags the Ebor on trawler man photo finish in a tight race 9/1 winner

headset

Re: headsets weekend money spinner « Reply #6 on: Today at 05:19:23 PM »





behind Liverpool im behind Arsenal this year - i just think they will make an impressive impact in the league and push hard for 3rd spot..



Bet wise im going 2-1 away win for Arsenal Jesus to score first i like him in this Arsenal side.





Tavernier the ex boro lad to notch for Bournemouth..



I rate him and hope he does well in the prem - people question his move i would have taken it if in the same position premier league and premier league wages or staying loyal to championship Boro ... next question, please!





https://www.skysports.com/football/bournemouth-vs-arsenal/live/464655





https://www.skysports.com/football/bournemouth-vs-arsenal/live/464655

the newly promoted slant might make this a tricky game for Arsenal...
behind Liverpool im behind Arsenal this year - i just think they will make an impressive impact in the league and push hard for 3rd spot..
Bet wise im going 2-1 away win for Arsenal Jesus to score first i like him in this Arsenal side.
Tavernier the ex boro lad to notch for Bournemouth..
I rate him and hope he does well in the prem - people question his move i would have taken it if in the same position premier league and premier league wages or staying loyal to championship Boro ... next question, please!

headset

Re: headsets weekend money spinner « Reply #7 on: Today at 05:46:24 PM »



Tavernier bagging a goal is my only chance of taking home some pennies today...





2.0 off you pop Bournemouth ...
Tavernier bagging a goal is my only chance of taking home some pennies today...

I'll be that skint soon i will be asking the shop lifters to do me a weeks shop to save me a few quid - the scruffy cunt I am

headset

Re: headsets weekend money spinner « Reply #8 on: Today at 06:45:32 PM » game over .... Arsenal real deal or not - it is so so early but I'm going with a yes