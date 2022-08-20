the newly promoted slant might make this a tricky game for Arsenal...
behind Liverpool im behind Arsenal this year - i just think they will make an impressive impact in the league and push hard for 3rd spot..
Bet wise im going 2-1 away win for Arsenal Jesus to score first i like him in this Arsenal side.
Tavernier the ex boro lad to notch for Bournemouth..
I rate him and hope he does well in the prem - people question his move i would have taken it if in the same position premier league and premier league wages or staying loyal to championship Boro ... next question, please! https://www.skysports.com/football/bournemouth-vs-arsenal/live/464655