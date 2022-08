headset

yes, it's back again - it's tricky treble time !!!







First a couple of 50p e/w bets at York including the 15:35 Sky Bet Ebor Handicap





15.35 - Euchen Glen



16.10 - Mums Tipple







Now for today's tricky treble - the daddy tricky treble if you pull it off - Three straight draws





Palace v Villa - draw



Everton V Forest - draw



Fulham V Brentford - draw





happy punting folks!!

Gingerpig

Burnley

Qpr

Boro

Sheff Utd

Charlton 22-1





& the usual big MC anytime 9-2, voided if not starts

headset

Scorecast - Son 3-0 Spurs

Bentancur anytime goal scorer





Scorecast - Son 3-0 Spurs



Bentancur anytime goal scorer





https://www.skysports.com/football/tottenham-vs-wolves/464663 1st bets placed for the early premier league kick-off
Scorecast - Son 3-0 Spurs
Bentancur anytime goal scorer