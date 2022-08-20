Welcome,
August 20, 2022, 12:45:40 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
headsets weekend money spinner
Author
Topic: headsets weekend money spinner (Read 52 times)
headset
headsets weekend money spinner
yes, it's back again - it's tricky treble time !!!
First a couple of 50p e/w bets at York including the 15:35 Sky Bet Ebor Handicap
15.35 - Euchen Glen
16.10 - Mums Tipple
Now for today's tricky treble - the daddy tricky treble if you pull it off - Three straight draws
Palace v Villa - draw
Everton V Forest - draw
Fulham V Brentford - draw
happy punting folks!!
Gingerpig
Re: headsets weekend money spinner
Burnley
Qpr
Boro
Sheff Utd
Charlton 22-1
& the usual big MC anytime 9-2, voided if not starts
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: headsets weekend money spinner
Barrow
Derby
Barnsley
Ipswich
Salford
60/1 boost on Sky Bet
headset
Re: headsets weekend money spinner
1st bets placed for the early premier league kick-off
Scorecast - Son 3-0 Spurs
Bentancur anytime goal scorer
https://www.skysports.com/football/tottenham-vs-wolves/464663
Loading...