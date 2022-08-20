Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: headsets weekend money spinner  (Read 52 times)
0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
« on: Today at 10:12:26 AM »
yes, it's back again - it's tricky treble time !!!



First a couple of 50p e/w bets at York including the 15:35 Sky Bet Ebor Handicap


15.35 - Euchen Glen

16.10 - Mums Tipple



Now for today's tricky treble - the daddy tricky treble if you pull it off - Three straight draws


Palace v Villa - draw

Everton V Forest - draw

Fulham V Brentford - draw


happy punting folks!!
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:37:18 AM »
Burnley
Qpr
Boro
Sheff Utd
Charlton 22-1


& the usual big MC anytime 9-2, voided if not starts
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:59:41 AM »
Barrow
Derby
Barnsley
Ipswich
Salford

60/1 boost on Sky Bet
Tory Cunt
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:09:16 PM »
1st bets placed for the early premier league kick-off


Scorecast - Son 3-0 Spurs

Bentancur anytime goal scorer


https://www.skysports.com/football/tottenham-vs-wolves/464663
