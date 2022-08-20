headset

headsets weekend money spinner « on: Today at 10:12:26 AM » yes, it's back again - it's tricky treble time !!!







First a couple of 50p e/w bets at York including the 15:35 Sky Bet Ebor Handicap





15.35 - Euchen Glen



16.10 - Mums Tipple







Now for today's tricky treble - the daddy tricky treble if you pull it off - Three straight draws





Palace v Villa - draw



Everton V Forest - draw



Fulham V Brentford - draw





happy punting folks!!