TV detective Stephen Tompkinson allegedly battered a dad so badly he was left with a double skull fracture.
The DCI Banks star, 56, is facing a crown court trial accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm.
We might lose it at times as humans, but to strike /assault your parents is a low blow no pun intended in my eyes.
That all said as an actor I've enjoyed watching some of his work on TV he plays his parts well.
i always wonder if being an actor gives you some kind of advantage when giving evidence in court..
guilty or not guilty - if the evidence is 50/50 being an actor might just serve you well in front of a judge/jury.
