August 20, 2022, 12:45:33 PM
Brit TV legend Stephen Tompkinson battered dad
« on: Today at 09:03:19 AM »
so badly he was left with a double skull fracture.

TV detective Stephen Tompkinson allegedly battered a dad so badly he was left with a double skull fracture.

The DCI Banks star, 56, is facing a crown court trial accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm.


We might lose it at times as humans, but to strike /assault your parents is a low blow no pun intended in my eyes.

That all said as an actor I've enjoyed watching some of his work on TV he plays his parts well.


i always wonder if being an actor gives you some kind of advantage when giving evidence in court..
guilty or not guilty - if the evidence is 50/50 being an actor might just serve you well in front of a judge/jury.

Let's see how this one will pan out


https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/19563826/stephen-tompkinson-battered-dad-skull-fracture-gbh/



 
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:36:44 AM »
Think they mean "a" Dad, not "his" Dad. He's about my age and my Dad was 90 last week!
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:39:59 AM »
you are right - I stand corrected and sort of retract my words as such :like:
