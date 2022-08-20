headset

Brit TV legend Stephen Tompkinson battered dad



TV detective Stephen Tompkinson allegedly battered a dad so badly he was left with a double skull fracture.



The DCI Banks star, 56, is facing a crown court trial accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm.





We might lose it at times as humans, but to strike /assault your parents is a low blow no pun intended in my eyes.



That all said as an actor I've enjoyed watching some of his work on TV he plays his parts well.





i always wonder if being an actor gives you some kind of advantage when giving evidence in court..

guilty or not guilty - if the evidence is 50/50 being an actor might just serve you well in front of a judge/jury.



Let's see how this one will pan out





https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/19563826/stephen-tompkinson-battered-dad-skull-fracture-gbh/

















