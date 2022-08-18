Not on here
Anyone think AJ can reclaim his titles? only if he's more aggressive for me. Apparently Usyk may weigh 2 stone heavier than the first fight. Seems strange, he was never in trouble
Usyk looked massive, wonder if it will slow him down at all. Don't understand the bulking up, unless he's worried about being bullied by a bigger Joshua. Although I think a bigger Joshua would struggle to lay a glove on him, even if he was the previous weight.
Usyk will win handily, by a good 6-8 rounds on points, or he might even stop him.