Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 20, 2022, 09:08:01 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Fight Night  (Read 113 times)
0 Members and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 185


View Profile
« on: August 18, 2022, 08:00:54 PM »
Not on here
Anyone think AJ can reclaim his titles? only if he's more aggressive for me. Apparently Usyk may weigh 2 stone heavier than the first fight. Seems strange, he was never in trouble
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 602

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:41:33 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on August 18, 2022, 08:00:54 PM
Not on here
Anyone think AJ can reclaim his titles? only if he's more aggressive for me. Apparently Usyk may weigh 2 stone heavier than the first fight. Seems strange, he was never in trouble

Usyk looked massive, wonder if it will slow him down at all. Don't understand the bulking up, unless he's worried about being bullied by a bigger Joshua. Although I think a bigger Joshua would struggle to lay a glove on him, even if he was the previous weight.

Usyk will win handily, by a good 6-8 rounds on points, or he might even stop him.
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 099


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:32:13 AM »
Joshua has to do a "chisora" lean on push into ropes etc , that way you negate Usyk's ability to move around in a "ring within a ring" as he likes to. AJ also has to land big & early which he failed to do when he stood off & got totally outboxed last time . If he wins it will be in 6 or 7 , beyond that he will gas & & it will end like the last fight .
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 