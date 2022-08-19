Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Fight Night  (Read 57 times)
« on: Yesterday at 08:00:54 PM »
Not on here
Anyone think AJ can reclaim his titles? only if he's more aggressive for me. Apparently Usyk may weigh 2 stone heavier than the first fight. Seems strange, he was never in trouble
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:41:33 PM »
Usyk looked massive, wonder if it will slow him down at all. Don't understand the bulking up, unless he's worried about being bullied by a bigger Joshua. Although I think a bigger Joshua would struggle to lay a glove on him, even if he was the previous weight.

Usyk will win handily, by a good 6-8 rounds on points, or he might even stop him.
