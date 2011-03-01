Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Going well in Ireland  (Read 180 times)
Bernie
« on: Yesterday at 01:39:52 PM »
If this story was from the UK, the left would be somehow blaming brexit  :steptoe:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11119259/Hundreds-queue-one-rental-property-Dublin-Irish-capitals-housing-shortage-crisis.html
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:40:49 PM »
Youre very angry just now, Bernie  mcl
calamity
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:10:47 PM »
Youre very angry just now, Bernie  mcl

He was number 149 in the queue  :alf:
Bernie
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:54:35 AM »
Youre very angry just now, Bernie  mcl

He was number 149 in the queue  :alf:

Wouldn't live there for all the tea in China  :steptoe:

Might be an ideal place to add to my portfolio though 
