August 18, 2022, 12:10:10 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Going well in Ireland
Author
Topic: Going well in Ireland
Bill Buxton
and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bernie
Bernie
Going well in Ireland
If this story was from the UK, the left would be somehow blaming brexit
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11119259/Hundreds-queue-one-rental-property-Dublin-Irish-capitals-housing-shortage-crisis.html
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 804
Re: Going well in Ireland
Youre very angry just now, Bernie
calamity
calamity
Crabamity
Re: Going well in Ireland
Youre very angry just now, Bernie
He was number 149 in the queue
Bernie
Bernie
Re: Going well in Ireland
Youre very angry just now, Bernie
He was number 149 in the queue
Wouldn't live there for all the tea in China
Might be an ideal place to add to my portfolio though
