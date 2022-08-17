Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 17, 2022, 07:20:16 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Going well in Ireland  (Read 72 times)
calamity and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 738


View Profile
« on: Today at 01:39:52 PM »
If this story was from the UK, the left would be somehow blaming brexit  :steptoe:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11119259/Hundreds-queue-one-rental-property-Dublin-Irish-capitals-housing-shortage-crisis.html
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 