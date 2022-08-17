Welcome,
August 17, 2022, 07:20:16 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Going well in Ireland
Author
Topic: Going well in Ireland
calamity
and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 738
Going well in Ireland
«
on:
Today
at 01:39:52 PM »
If this story was from the UK, the left would be somehow blaming brexit
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11119259/Hundreds-queue-one-rental-property-Dublin-Irish-capitals-housing-shortage-crisis.html
Logged
