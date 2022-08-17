Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 738





Posts: 7 738 Going well in Ireland « on: Today at 01:39:52 PM »



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11119259/Hundreds-queue-one-rental-property-Dublin-Irish-capitals-housing-shortage-crisis.html If this story was from the UK, the left would be somehow blaming brexit Logged