Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 18, 2022, 05:58:03 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Everyone favourite talent show singer found dead at aged 41  (Read 103 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
Pigeon droppings
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 547


View Profile
« on: August 16, 2022, 05:27:05 PM »
Darius Danesh is at an appointment at the big recording studio in the sky!  I think his version of "hit me baby one more time" will sit with me for the rest of my life........for all the wrong reasons!
Logged
John Theone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 549



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:59:29 PM »
Never heard of him...
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 