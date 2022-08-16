Pigeon droppings

Offline



Posts: 547





Posts: 547

Everyone favourite talent show singer found dead at aged 41 « on: August 16, 2022, 05:27:05 PM » Darius Danesh is at an appointment at the big recording studio in the sky! I think his version of "hit me baby one more time" will sit with me for the rest of my life........for all the wrong reasons!