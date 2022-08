Bernie

« on: August 16, 2022, 01:10:38 PM »



For example, the people who didn't want nuclear power, or gas fired power stations, are now the ones screaming because their energy bills are so high.



The people who were most vociferous in demanding that Boris resigned, are now furious because he's said "Fair enough, if you don't want me i'm off on me hols" and are having a tantrum because we don't have a PM.







« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:34:47 AM »



Another example.....did you see that a Scottish council has employed a bloke to advise women on their periods?
The loudest complaints are coming from women's groups........the same ones who think a woman can have a cock

« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:51:55 AM »



The loudest complaints are coming from women's groups........the same ones who think a woman can have a cock

Another example.....did you see that a Scottish council has employed a bloke to advise women on their periods?The loudest complaints are coming from women's groups........the same ones who think a woman can have a cock

Iím sure the Boreme Wokerati will be all for it.

« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:26:37 PM »

I'm trying to remember what George Osbourne, when Camerons right hand man said about nuclear power in 2011/12.