Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 737





Posts: 7 737 Have you noticed....... « on: Yesterday at 01:10:38 PM »



For example, the people who didn't want nuclear power, or gas fired power stations, are now the ones screaming because their energy bills are so high.



The people who were most vociferous in demanding that Boris resigned, are now furious because he's said "Fair enough, if you don't want me i'm off on me hols" and are having a tantrum because we don't have a PM.







Quite often the people who are responsible for creating a situation, are the ones most angry about.For example, the people who didn't want nuclear power, or gas fired power stations, are now the ones screaming because their energy bills are so high.The people who were most vociferous in demanding that Boris resigned, are now furious because he's said "Fair enough, if you don't want me i'm off on me hols" and are having a tantrum because we don't have a PM. Logged