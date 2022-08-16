Welcome,
August 19, 2022, 01:02:34 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
BBC News Channel
Author
Topic: BBC News Channel (Read 213 times)
Bernie
BBC News Channel
August 16, 2022, 01:02:16 PM
and BBC world news that you see when abroad are to be merged.
Must make the people who work there fume when they are told it's to save money, yet they know what the BBC spunk on cunts like Lineker.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11115909/BBC-staff-threaten-strike-merger-news-channels-70-jobs-axed-UK.html
Bill Buxton
Re: BBC News Channel
August 16, 2022, 06:18:14 PM
Defund the BBC and lets see who will pay their exorbitant wages.
Ben G
Re: BBC News Channel
Today
at 08:53:14 AM
GB News had a very impartial piece on channel migrants.
Tory Cunt
Re: BBC News Channel
Today
at 12:34:44 PM
If you checkout the BBC webpage you can see that channel migrants are no longer an issue.
Now that's what I call 'impartiality'. Just pretend not to see it
