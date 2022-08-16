Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 19, 2022, 01:02:34 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: BBC News Channel  (Read 213 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 739


View Profile
« on: August 16, 2022, 01:02:16 PM »
and BBC world news that you see when abroad are to be merged.

Must make the people who work there fume when they are told it's to save money, yet they know what the BBC spunk on cunts like Lineker.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11115909/BBC-staff-threaten-strike-merger-news-channels-70-jobs-axed-UK.html
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 706


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: August 16, 2022, 06:18:14 PM »
Defund the BBC and lets see who will pay their exorbitant wages.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 166



View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:53:14 AM »
GB News had a very impartial piece on channel migrants.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 838


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:34:44 PM »
If you checkout the BBC webpage you can see that channel migrants are no longer an issue.

Now that's what I call 'impartiality'. Just pretend not to see it  :jowo1:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 