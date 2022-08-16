Bernie

BBC News Channel
« on: August 16, 2022, 01:02:16 PM »



Must make the people who work there fume when they are told it's to save money, yet they know what the BBC spunk on cunts like Lineker.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11115909/BBC-staff-threaten-strike-merger-news-channels-70-jobs-axed-UK.html



and BBC world news that you see when abroad are to be merged.