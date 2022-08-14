headset

Chris Wilder as his focus is on first Middlesbrough win « on: August 14, 2022, 07:43:38 AM »







Quietly inside he will want to beat them the will be no doubt about that.... and not just for the three points.





all players & managers will always have that burning desire to beat the team they once played for or in Wilder's case managed - it's only human to feel like that but equally not to boost about doing so in public.







It is a tough one for us today whilst we might still be understrength in numbers - we have to make the most of our home games..







it went off a touch last time out - so it might get a bit feisty/tasty if the BBC decides to turn up





joking to one side another big crowd expected - I'm going off the scale or thinking outside the box if you like with a 3-1 Boro home win to kick start our march up the championship table





Keep it loud & proud south stand!





OH WILDER SAID !!!





https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/chris-wilder-history-not-important-24750487

Chris Wilder entertained no talk of the past or of Sunday's clash with Sheffield United meaning more, as he was tunnel-visioned and business-like in his preview of Middlesbrough's latest Championship game.

Re: Chris Wilder as his focus is on first Middlesbrough win « Reply #11 on: August 17, 2022, 01:23:07 PM » We'll get a good bumming tonight, it's not that we are a bad side per se, it's just a tough set of fixtures to start and we are currently midtable at best. But then what do you expect when you sell your best two players, lose some of the better players from last year to expiring loans and then "shop" in the bargain bucket.

Re: Chris Wilder as his focus is on first Middlesbrough win « Reply #22 on: August 17, 2022, 09:50:04 PM » Stoke looked a really poor team. We look like we could concede a goal every time the defence is put under pressure. We are conceding far too many goals. Goalkeeper looks very dodgy. Its no good going forward if your back door is wide open. Another poor result for Wilder.

Re: Chris Wilder as his focus is on first Middlesbrough win « Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 08:53:31 AM »



There he is, not interested when we were winning. It was nothing to do with defending, it was a mistake in midfield.





There he is, not interested when we were winning. It was nothing to do with defending, it was a mistake in midfield.

Did you have a bit of difficulty understanding what I wrote, and then comparing it to what I said about Bill. Your point is nonsensical.



I gave an opinion, which turned out to be wrong, I didn't hide from that and start gloating when the 3 points were lost.



Bill on the other hand only gets involved when things are going wrong, he never gives credit where it is due, and takes delight in the negative, which is my point.



Pretty sure you can see that if you read things again.



For what it is worth my original point still stands. Stoke were poorer than expected, but we really lacked a focal point for the attack. Until we fix that we are mid-table, because we won't put games to bed. We have some very good players in midfield, and the wide areas, and they put some top quality balls into the box. Whatmore did well, but he cannot carry the team alone.



Yet its ok for you to post this...



Quote from: calamity on August 17, 2022, 01:23:07 PM We'll get a good bumming tonight, it's not that we are a bad side per se, it's just a tough set of fixtures to start and we are currently midtable at best. But then what do you expect when you sell your best two players, lose some of the better players from last year to expiring loans and then "shop" in the bargain bucket.





Did you have a bit of difficulty understanding what I wrote, and then comparing it to what I said about Bill. Your point is nonsensical.

I gave an opinion, which turned out to be wrong, I didn't hide from that and start gloating when the 3 points were lost.

Bill on the other hand only gets involved when things are going wrong, he never gives credit where it is due, and takes delight in the negative, which is my point.

Pretty sure you can see that if you read things again.

For what it is worth my original point still stands. Stoke were poorer than expected, but we really lacked a focal point for the attack. Until we fix that we are mid-table, because we won't put games to bed. We have some very good players in midfield, and the wide areas, and they put some top quality balls into the box. Whatmore did well, but he cannot carry the team alone.

Yet its ok for you to post this...

Quote from: calamity on August 17, 2022, 01:23:07 PM We'll get a good bumming tonight, it's not that we are a bad side per se, it's just a tough set of fixtures to start and we are currently midtable at best. But then what do you expect when you sell your best two players, lose some of the better players from last year to expiring loans and then "shop" in the bargain bucket.

Re: Chris Wilder as his focus is on first Middlesbrough win « Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 06:05:33 PM »



There he is, not interested when we were winning. It was nothing to do with defending, it was a mistake in midfield.





There he is, not interested when we were winning. It was nothing to do with defending, it was a mistake in midfield.

Did you have a bit of difficulty understanding what I wrote, and then comparing it to what I said about Bill. Your point is nonsensical.



I gave an opinion, which turned out to be wrong, I didn't hide from that and start gloating when the 3 points were lost.



Bill on the other hand only gets involved when things are going wrong, he never gives credit where it is due, and takes delight in the negative, which is my point.



Pretty sure you can see that if you read things again.



For what it is worth my original point still stands. Stoke were poorer than expected, but we really lacked a focal point for the attack. Until we fix that we are mid-table, because we won't put games to bed. We have some very good players in midfield, and the wide areas, and they put some top quality balls into the box. Whatmore did well, but he cannot carry the team alone.



Yet its ok for you to post this...



Quote from: calamity on August 17, 2022, 01:23:07 PM We'll get a good bumming tonight, it's not that we are a bad side per se, it's just a tough set of fixtures to start and we are currently midtable at best. But then what do you expect when you sell your best two players, lose some of the better players from last year to expiring loans and then "shop" in the bargain bucket.





Did you have a bit of difficulty understanding what I wrote, and then comparing it to what I said about Bill. Your point is nonsensical.

Yet you seem to take issue with someone who's views differs to yours. Using words like "takes delight" when his opinions show signs of fruition. Thankfully, not every Middlesbrough fan is indoctrinated by BBC Tees & Gazette sycophancy.

Yet you seem to take issue with someone who's views differs to yours. Using words like "takes delight" when his opinions show signs of fruition. Thankfully, not every Middlesbrough fan is indoctrinated by BBC Tees & Gazette sycophancy.

Incidently, we didn't sell our best two players at all. Spence contributed nothing to MFCs 21/22 season whereas Tavernier was inconsistent throughout. As for losing some of our better players through loan endings, only Sporar came close to contributing anything, thats unless the totally ineffective Ernal Hernandez, James Lea Siliki, Folarin Balogun or Aaron Connolly rocked your boat?

Posts: 8 602Crabamity Re: Chris Wilder as his focus is on first Middlesbrough win « Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 07:52:03 PM » Isnt that what a discussion is? Or are we all just here to blow smoke up each others arses. Tell me where or how my issue is wrong? I called him out because for large parts of the game boro were good, yet not a peep. Then as soon as it goes wrong he pops up again. Whether you agree with the term taking delight or not its accurate here under the commonly accepted meaning.





As for the players Spence was arguably our best player without playing for us, followed by Tav. Thats why theyve gone for the big bucks. As for the loanees; Balagoun, Connelly and Sporar played a lot for us, and despite them not being great they were some of our better performers. Thats nearly half a team gone and as of yet not fully replaced or improved on.

Re: Chris Wilder as his focus is on first Middlesbrough win « Reply #33 on: Today at 06:28:49 AM »





As for the players Spence was arguably our best player without playing for us, followed by Tav. Thats why theyve gone for the big bucks. As for the loanees; Balagoun, Connelly and Sporar played a lot for us, and despite them not being great they were some of our better performers. Thats nearly half a team gone and as of yet not fully replaced or improved on.





Am I opposed to disagreements? Absolutely not. I just don't get why its usually perceived negativity that gets challenged rather than rose tinted, blind optimism.



Am I opposed to disagreements? Absolutely not. I just don't get why its usually perceived negativity that gets challenged rather than rose tinted, blind optimism.

Just to add, last seasons "better performers" were the consistency of McNair, Djiksteel and Howson, the quality of Tavernier and Fry, the emergence of Jones and the £750 grand bargain that was Crooks - and thats without including the great contributions of Coburn, Watmore & Bamba. No loanees would get a look-in there, but thats just my opinion, of course.