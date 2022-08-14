|
headset
Chris Wilder entertained no talk of the past or of Sunday's clash with Sheffield United meaning more, as he was tunnel-visioned and business-like in his preview of Middlesbrough's latest Championship game..
Quietly inside he will want to beat them the will be no doubt about that.... and not just for the three points.
all players & managers will always have that burning desire to beat the team they once played for or in Wilder's case managed - it's only human to feel like that but equally not to boost about doing so in public.
It is a tough one for us today whilst we might still be understrength in numbers - we have to make the most of our home games..
it went off a touch last time out - so it might get a bit feisty/tasty if the BBC decides to turn up
joking to one side another big crowd expected - I'm going off the scale or thinking outside the box if you like with a 3-1 Boro home win to kick start our march up the championship table
Keep it loud & proud south stand!
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/chris-wilder-history-not-important-24750487
calamity
But as usual we have thrown it away with utter shite defending.
There he is, not interested when we were winning. It was nothing to do with defending, it was a mistake in midfield.
Did you have a bit of difficulty understanding what I wrote, and then comparing it to what I said about Bill. Your point is nonsensical.
I gave an opinion, which turned out to be wrong, I didn't hide from that and start gloating when the 3 points were lost.
Bill on the other hand only gets involved when things are going wrong, he never gives credit where it is due, and takes delight in the negative, which is my point.
Pretty sure you can see that if you read things again.
For what it is worth my original point still stands. Stoke were poorer than expected, but we really lacked a focal point for the attack. Until we fix that we are mid-table, because we won't put games to bed. We have some very good players in midfield, and the wide areas, and they put some top quality balls into the box. Whatmore did well, but he cannot carry the team alone.
Yet its ok for you to post this...
We'll get a good bumming tonight, it's not that we are a bad side per se, it's just a tough set of fixtures to start and we are currently midtable at best. But then what do you expect when you sell your best two players, lose some of the better players from last year to expiring loans and then "shop" in the bargain bucket.
Bud Wiser
Yet you seem to take issue with someone who's views differs to yours. Using words like "takes delight" when his opinions show signs of fruition. Thankfully, not every Middlesbrough fan is indoctrinated by BBC Tees & Gazette sycophancy.
Incidently, we didn't sell our best two players at all. Spence contributed nothing to MFCs 21/22 season whereas Tavernier was inconsistent throughout. As for losing some of our better players through loan endings, only Sporar came close to contributing anything, thats unless the totally ineffective Ernal Hernandez, James Lea Siliki, Folarin Balogun or Aaron Connolly rocked your boat?
Bud Wiser
Isnt that what a discussion is? Or are we all just here to blow smoke up each others arses. Tell me where or how my issue is wrong? I called him out because for large parts of the game boro were good, yet not a peep. Then as soon as it goes wrong he pops up again. Whether you agree with the term taking delight or not its accurate here under the commonly accepted meaning.
As for the players Spence was arguably our best player without playing for us, followed by Tav. Thats why theyve gone for the big bucks. As for the loanees; Balagoun, Connelly and Sporar played a lot for us, and despite them not being great they were some of our better performers. Thats nearly half a team gone and as of yet not fully replaced or improved on.
Am I opposed to disagreements? Absolutely not. I just don't get why its usually perceived negativity that gets challenged rather than rose tinted, blind optimism.
Just to add, last seasons "better performers" were the consistency of McNair, Djiksteel and Howson, the quality of Tavernier and Fry, the emergence of Jones and the £750 grand bargain that was Crooks - and thats without including the great contributions of Coburn, Watmore & Bamba. No loanees would get a look-in there, but thats just my opinion, of course.
calamity
I don't think there is or was any blind optimism in here, definitely not from me. I hope I'm a realist. Bill on the other hand would apparently rather shave his old chap with a rusty blade than give any credit.
I didn't see many games last year, mostly on TV, and agree with a few of the players above. Connolly might have been an ambitious claim by me. One thing does stick out though and that is how inconsistent most of our players are, including the better performers. We don't have many, if any, constant 7s, which I think is critical for promotion.
