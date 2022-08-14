Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 19, 2022, 01:02:28 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Chris Wilder as his focus is on first Middlesbrough win
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Chris Wilder as his focus is on first Middlesbrough win (Read 682 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 769
Chris Wilder as his focus is on first Middlesbrough win
«
on:
August 14, 2022, 07:43:38 AM »
Chris Wilder entertained no talk of the past or of Sunday's clash with Sheffield United meaning more, as he was tunnel-visioned and business-like in his preview of Middlesbrough's latest Championship game..
Quietly inside he will want to beat them the will be no doubt about that.... and not just for the three points.
all players & managers will always have that burning desire to beat the team they once played for or in Wilder's case managed - it's only human to feel like that but equally not to boost about doing so in public.
It is a tough one for us today whilst we might still be understrength in numbers - we have to make the most of our home games..
it went off a touch last time out - so it might get a bit feisty/tasty if the BBC decides to turn up
joking to one side another big crowd expected - I'm going off the scale or thinking outside the box if you like with a 3-1 Boro home win to kick start our march up the championship table
Keep it loud & proud south stand!
OH WILDER SAID !!!
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/chris-wilder-history-not-important-24750487
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 706
Re: Chris Wilder as his focus is on first Middlesbrough win
«
Reply #1 on:
August 14, 2022, 02:11:50 PM »
Already 1 down after 3 minutes. I have grave reservations about Wilder.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 706
Re: Chris Wilder as his focus is on first Middlesbrough win
«
Reply #2 on:
August 14, 2022, 02:18:32 PM »
Good lad Chuba !!!
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 706
Re: Chris Wilder as his focus is on first Middlesbrough win
«
Reply #3 on:
August 14, 2022, 03:36:35 PM »
Ah well.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 16 185
Re: Chris Wilder as his focus is on first Middlesbrough win
«
Reply #4 on:
August 14, 2022, 04:43:36 PM »
Never mind Bill, maybe we will lose next game, hopefu you will feel better.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 706
Re: Chris Wilder as his focus is on first Middlesbrough win
«
Reply #5 on:
August 14, 2022, 04:55:17 PM »
Well done Chuba. A player Wilder was all for discarding. Three goals now.Im not sure Wilder knows his arse from his elbow.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 16 185
Re: Chris Wilder as his focus is on first Middlesbrough win
«
Reply #6 on:
August 14, 2022, 05:00:58 PM »
Chuba was loaned out well before wilder was here Billy lad. Chris gave him a chance
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 706
Re: Chris Wilder as his focus is on first Middlesbrough win
«
Reply #7 on:
August 14, 2022, 06:20:27 PM »
Its no secret Wilder wanted him gone. Just read Wilders comments on the BBC website. He really cant speak in sentences at all.
Logged
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 10 343
Bausor OUT!!!
Re: Chris Wilder as his focus is on first Middlesbrough win
«
Reply #8 on:
August 14, 2022, 08:12:19 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on August 14, 2022, 06:20:27 PM
Its no secret Wilder wanted him gone.
Just read Wilders comments on the BBC website. He really cant speak in sentences at all.
Correct. He did. And what difference would a battering ram like Ikpeazu have made today instead of the anonymous Forss?
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 706
Re: Chris Wilder as his focus is on first Middlesbrough win
«
Reply #9 on:
August 14, 2022, 08:19:23 PM »
I think Forss is powder puff. No impact at all.
Logged
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 681
Re: Chris Wilder as his focus is on first Middlesbrough win
«
Reply #10 on:
August 16, 2022, 01:20:22 PM »
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/2022/august/16/pre-match-press--stoke-city/
Logged
calamity
Online
Posts: 8 602
Crabamity
Re: Chris Wilder as his focus is on first Middlesbrough win
«
Reply #11 on:
August 17, 2022, 01:23:07 PM »
We'll get a good bumming tonight, it's not that we are a bad side per se, it's just a tough set of fixtures to start and we are currently midtable at best. But then what do you expect when you sell your best two players, lose some of the better players from last year to expiring loans and then "shop" in the bargain bucket.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 706
Re: Chris Wilder as his focus is on first Middlesbrough win
«
Reply #12 on:
August 17, 2022, 08:08:33 PM »
Now losing 1:0 . So brittle away from home. Defence is shite,and Wilder hasnt got a clue.
Logged
calamity
Online
Posts: 8 602
Crabamity
Re: Chris Wilder as his focus is on first Middlesbrough win
«
Reply #13 on:
August 17, 2022, 08:21:42 PM »
Was there a foul in the build up?
Boro all over them here.
Logged
calamity
Online
Posts: 8 602
Crabamity
Re: Chris Wilder as his focus is on first Middlesbrough win
«
Reply #14 on:
August 17, 2022, 08:25:05 PM »
Whatmore!
Boro dominating here and with a proper forward would be well ahead.
Logged
calamity
Online
Posts: 8 602
Crabamity
Re: Chris Wilder as his focus is on first Middlesbrough win
«
Reply #15 on:
August 17, 2022, 08:30:30 PM »
Keeper having a rough game, I'll be generous and say he's "nervous"
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 706
Re: Chris Wilder as his focus is on first Middlesbrough win
«
Reply #16 on:
August 17, 2022, 08:32:46 PM »
I think he needs to toughen up. The Championship is a physical League.
Logged
calamity
Online
Posts: 8 602
Crabamity
Re: Chris Wilder as his focus is on first Middlesbrough win
«
Reply #17 on:
August 17, 2022, 09:22:48 PM »
Whatmore again. Nothing positive to say Billiam?
Could be a competitive side with a forward or two in addition.
Logged
calamity
Online
Posts: 8 602
Crabamity
Re: Chris Wilder as his focus is on first Middlesbrough win
«
Reply #18 on:
August 17, 2022, 09:30:17 PM »
Giles is some player, far better option than anything we have had since early Downing/Johnson
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 706
Re: Chris Wilder as his focus is on first Middlesbrough win
«
Reply #19 on:
August 17, 2022, 09:38:20 PM »
But as usual we have thrown it away with utter shite defending.
Logged
calamity
Online
Posts: 8 602
Crabamity
Re: Chris Wilder as his focus is on first Middlesbrough win
«
Reply #20 on:
August 17, 2022, 09:41:42 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on August 17, 2022, 09:38:20 PM
But as usual we have thrown it away with utter shite defending.
There he is, not interested when we were winning. It was nothing to do with defending, it was a mistake in midfield.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 706
Re: Chris Wilder as his focus is on first Middlesbrough win
«
Reply #21 on:
August 17, 2022, 09:42:21 PM »
Eight goals conceded in four games. They simply do not know how to defend.Clueless.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 706
Re: Chris Wilder as his focus is on first Middlesbrough win
«
Reply #22 on:
August 17, 2022, 09:50:04 PM »
Stoke looked a really poor team. We look like we could concede a goal every time the defence is put under pressure. We are conceding far too many goals. Goalkeeper looks very dodgy. Its no good going forward if your back door is wide open. Another poor result for Wilder.
Logged
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 10 343
Bausor OUT!!!
Re: Chris Wilder as his focus is on first Middlesbrough win
«
Reply #23 on:
August 17, 2022, 09:56:21 PM »
Quote from: calamity on August 17, 2022, 09:41:42 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on August 17, 2022, 09:38:20 PM
But as usual we have thrown it away with utter shite defending.
There he is, not interested when we were winning. It was nothing to do with defending, it was a mistake in midfield.
Yet its ok for you to post this...
Quote from: calamity on August 17, 2022, 01:23:07 PM
We'll get a good bumming tonight, it's not that we are a bad side per se, it's just a tough set of fixtures to start and we are currently midtable at best. But then what do you expect when you sell your best two players, lose some of the better players from last year to expiring loans and then "shop" in the bargain bucket.
«
Last Edit: August 17, 2022, 09:58:18 PM by Bud Wiser
»
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 706
Re: Chris Wilder as his focus is on first Middlesbrough win
«
Reply #24 on:
August 17, 2022, 10:03:23 PM »
We are looking at going into September with no wins.Im sure Incey will be looking at the video of tonights game and rubbing his hands in glee.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 16 185
Re: Chris Wilder as his focus is on first Middlesbrough win
«
Reply #25 on:
August 17, 2022, 10:28:59 PM »
Hard again Bill? You were so close to not having a wank
Logged
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 706
Re: Chris Wilder as his focus is on first Middlesbrough win
«
Reply #26 on:
Yesterday
at 08:33:18 AM »
Midget scores a header between two six foot defenders. What a joke Boros defence is. Wilder is an inarticulate clown.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 16 185
Re: Chris Wilder as his focus is on first Middlesbrough win
«
Reply #27 on:
Yesterday
at 08:44:23 AM »
I bet you were buzzing when that midget scored Bill. You would have done your usual disappearing trick otherwise.
Logged
calamity
Online
Posts: 8 602
Crabamity
Re: Chris Wilder as his focus is on first Middlesbrough win
«
Reply #28 on:
Yesterday
at 08:53:31 AM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on August 17, 2022, 09:56:21 PM
Quote from: calamity on August 17, 2022, 09:41:42 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on August 17, 2022, 09:38:20 PM
But as usual we have thrown it away with utter shite defending.
There he is, not interested when we were winning. It was nothing to do with defending, it was a mistake in midfield.
Did you have a bit of difficulty understanding what I wrote, and then comparing it to what I said about Bill. Your point is nonsensical.
I gave an opinion, which turned out to be wrong, I didn't hide from that and start gloating when the 3 points were lost.
Bill on the other hand only gets involved when things are going wrong, he never gives credit where it is due, and takes delight in the negative, which is my point.
Pretty sure you can see that if you read things again.
For what it is worth my original point still stands. Stoke were poorer than expected, but we really lacked a focal point for the attack. Until we fix that we are mid-table, because we won't put games to bed. We have some very good players in midfield, and the wide areas, and they put some top quality balls into the box. Whatmore did well, but he cannot carry the team alone.
Yet its ok for you to post this...
Quote from: calamity on August 17, 2022, 01:23:07 PM
We'll get a good bumming tonight, it's not that we are a bad side per se, it's just a tough set of fixtures to start and we are currently midtable at best. But then what do you expect when you sell your best two players, lose some of the better players from last year to expiring loans and then "shop" in the bargain bucket.
Logged
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 681
Re: Chris Wilder as his focus is on first Middlesbrough win
«
Reply #29 on:
Yesterday
at 03:33:39 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1560252344427757569
Logged
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 681
Re: Chris Wilder as his focus is on first Middlesbrough win
«
Reply #30 on:
Yesterday
at 03:36:03 PM »
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/2022/august/17/match-report---stoke-city-2-boro-2/
Logged
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 10 343
Bausor OUT!!!
Re: Chris Wilder as his focus is on first Middlesbrough win
«
Reply #31 on:
Yesterday
at 06:05:33 PM »
Quote from: calamity on
Yesterday
at 08:53:31 AM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on August 17, 2022, 09:56:21 PM
Quote from: calamity on August 17, 2022, 09:41:42 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on August 17, 2022, 09:38:20 PM
But as usual we have thrown it away with utter shite defending.
There he is, not interested when we were winning. It was nothing to do with defending, it was a mistake in midfield.
Did you have a bit of difficulty understanding what I wrote, and then comparing it to what I said about Bill. Your point is nonsensical.
I gave an opinion
, which turned out to be wrong, I didn't hide from that and start gloating when the 3 points were lost.
Bill on the other hand only gets involved when things are going wrong, he never gives credit where it is due, and takes delight in the negative, which is my point.
Pretty sure you can see that if you read things again.
For what it is worth my original point still stands. Stoke were poorer than expected, but we really lacked a focal point for the attack. Until we fix that we are mid-table, because we won't put games to bed. We have some very good players in midfield, and the wide areas, and they put some top quality balls into the box. Whatmore did well, but he cannot carry the team alone.
Yet its ok for you to post this...
Quote from: calamity on August 17, 2022, 01:23:07 PM
We'll get a good bumming tonight, it's not that we are a bad side per se, it's just a tough set of fixtures to start and we are currently midtable at best. But then what do you expect when you sell your best two players, lose some of the better players from last year to expiring loans and then "shop" in the bargain bucket.
Yet you seem to take issue with someone who's views differs to yours. Using words like "takes delight" when his opinions show signs of fruition. Thankfully, not every Middlesbrough fan is indoctrinated by BBC Tees & Gazette sycophancy.
Incidently, we didn't sell our best two players at all. Spence contributed nothing to MFCs 21/22 season whereas Tavernier was inconsistent throughout. As for losing some of our better players through loan endings, only Sporar came close to contributing anything, thats unless the totally ineffective Ernal Hernandez, James Lea Siliki, Folarin Balogun or Aaron Connolly rocked your boat?
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
calamity
Online
Posts: 8 602
Crabamity
Re: Chris Wilder as his focus is on first Middlesbrough win
«
Reply #32 on:
Yesterday
at 07:52:03 PM »
Isnt that what a discussion is? Or are we all just here to blow smoke up each others arses. Tell me where or how my issue is wrong? I called him out because for large parts of the game boro were good, yet not a peep. Then as soon as it goes wrong he pops up again. Whether you agree with the term taking delight or not its accurate here under the commonly accepted meaning.
As for the players Spence was arguably our best player without playing for us, followed by Tav. Thats why theyve gone for the big bucks. As for the loanees; Balagoun, Connelly and Sporar played a lot for us, and despite them not being great they were some of our better performers. Thats nearly half a team gone and as of yet not fully replaced or improved on.
Logged
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 10 343
Bausor OUT!!!
Re: Chris Wilder as his focus is on first Middlesbrough win
«
Reply #33 on:
Today
at 06:28:49 AM »
Quote from: calamity on
Yesterday
at 07:52:03 PM
Isnt that what a discussion is? Or are we all just here to blow smoke up each others arses. Tell me where or how my issue is wrong? I called him out because for large parts of the game boro were good, yet not a peep. Then as soon as it goes wrong he pops up again. Whether you agree with the term taking delight or not its accurate here under the commonly accepted meaning.
As for the players Spence was arguably our best player without playing for us, followed by Tav. Thats why theyve gone for the big bucks. As for the loanees; Balagoun, Connelly and Sporar played a lot for us, and despite them not being great they were some of our better performers. Thats nearly half a team gone and as of yet not fully replaced or improved on.
Am I opposed to disagreements? Absolutely not. I just don't get why its usually perceived negativity that gets challenged rather than rose tinted, blind optimism.
Just to add, last seasons "better performers" were the consistency of McNair, Djiksteel and Howson, the quality of Tavernier and Fry, the emergence of Jones and the £750 grand bargain that was Crooks - and thats without including the great contributions of Coburn, Watmore & Bamba. No loanees would get a look-in there, but thats just my opinion, of course.
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
calamity
Online
Posts: 8 602
Crabamity
Re: Chris Wilder as his focus is on first Middlesbrough win
«
Reply #34 on:
Today
at 12:39:52 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on
Today
at 06:28:49 AM
Quote from: calamity on
Yesterday
at 07:52:03 PM
Isnt that what a discussion is? Or are we all just here to blow smoke up each others arses. Tell me where or how my issue is wrong? I called him out because for large parts of the game boro were good, yet not a peep. Then as soon as it goes wrong he pops up again. Whether you agree with the term taking delight or not its accurate here under the commonly accepted meaning.
As for the players Spence was arguably our best player without playing for us, followed by Tav. Thats why theyve gone for the big bucks. As for the loanees; Balagoun, Connelly and Sporar played a lot for us, and despite them not being great they were some of our better performers. Thats nearly half a team gone and as of yet not fully replaced or improved on.
Am I opposed to disagreements? Absolutely not. I just don't get why its usually perceived negativity that gets challenged rather than rose tinted, blind optimism.
Just to add, last seasons "better performers" were the consistency of McNair, Djiksteel and Howson, the quality of Tavernier and Fry, the emergence of Jones and the £750 grand bargain that was Crooks - and thats without including the great contributions of Coburn, Watmore & Bamba. No loanees would get a look-in there, but thats just my opinion, of course.
I don't think there is or was any blind optimism in here, definitely not from me. I hope I'm a realist. Bill on the other hand would apparently rather shave his old chap with a rusty blade than give any credit.
I didn't see many games last year, mostly on TV, and agree with a few of the players above. Connolly might have been an ambitious claim by me. One thing does stick out though and that is how inconsistent most of our players are, including the better performers. We don't have many, if any, constant 7s, which I think is critical for promotion.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...