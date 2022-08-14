|
Chris Wilder entertained no talk of the past or of Sunday's clash with Sheffield United meaning more, as he was tunnel-visioned and business-like in his preview of Middlesbrough's latest Championship game..
Quietly inside he will want to beat them the will be no doubt about that.... and not just for the three points.
all players & managers will always have that burning desire to beat the team they once played for or in Wilder's case managed - it's only human to feel like that but equally not to boost about doing so in public.
It is a tough one for us today whilst we might still be understrength in numbers - we have to make the most of our home games..
it went off a touch last time out - so it might get a bit feisty/tasty if the BBC decides to turn up
joking to one side another big crowd expected - I'm going off the scale or thinking outside the box if you like with a 3-1 Boro home win to kick start our march up the championship table
Keep it loud & proud south stand!
OH WILDER SAID !!!https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/chris-wilder-history-not-important-24750487
calamity
But as usual we have thrown it away with utter shite defending.
There he is, not interested when we were winning. It was nothing to do with defending, it was a mistake in midfield.
Did you have a bit of difficulty understanding what I wrote, and then comparing it to what I said about Bill. Your point is nonsensical.
I gave an opinion, which turned out to be wrong, I didn't hide from that and start gloating when the 3 points were lost.
Bill on the other hand only gets involved when things are going wrong, he never gives credit where it is due, and takes delight in the negative, which is my point.
Pretty sure you can see that if you read things again.
For what it is worth my original point still stands. Stoke were poorer than expected, but we really lacked a focal point for the attack. Until we fix that we are mid-table, because we won't put games to bed. We have some very good players in midfield, and the wide areas, and they put some top quality balls into the box. Whatmore did well, but he cannot carry the team alone.
Yet its ok for you to post this...
We'll get a good bumming tonight, it's not that we are a bad side per se, it's just a tough set of fixtures to start and we are currently midtable at best. But then what do you expect when you sell your best two players, lose some of the better players from last year to expiring loans and then "shop" in the bargain bucket.
