Chris Wilder entertained no talk of the past or of Sunday's clash with Sheffield United meaning more, as he was tunnel-visioned and business-like in his preview of Middlesbrough's latest Championship game..Quietly inside he will want to beat them the will be no doubt about that.... and not just for the three points.all players & managers will always have that burning desire to beat the team they once played for or in Wilder's case managed - it's only human to feel like that but equally not to boost about doing so in public.It is a tough one for us today whilst we might still be understrength in numbers - we have to make the most of our home games..it went off a touch last time out - so it might get a bit feisty/tasty if the BBC decides to turn upjoking to one side another big crowd expected - I'm going off the scale or thinking outside the box if you like with a 3-1 Boro home win to kick start our march up the championship tableKeep it loud & proud south stand!OH WILDER SAID !!!

Well done Chuba. A player Wilder was all for discarding. Three goals now.Im not sure Wilder knows his arse from his elbow.

Its no secret Wilder wanted him gone. Just read Wilders comments on the BBC website. He really cant speak in sentences at all.

Correct. He did. And what difference would a battering ram like Ikpeazu have made today instead of the anonymous Forss?

Its no secret Wilder wanted him gone. Just read Wilders comments on the BBC website. He really cant speak in sentences at all.

We'll get a good bumming tonight, it's not that we are a bad side per se, it's just a tough set of fixtures to start and we are currently midtable at best. But then what do you expect when you sell your best two players, lose some of the better players from last year to expiring loans and then "shop" in the bargain bucket.

Whatmore again. Nothing positive to say Billiam? Could be a competitive side with a forward or two in addition.

Giles is some player, far better option than anything we have had since early Downing/Johnson

There he is, not interested when we were winning. It was nothing to do with defending, it was a mistake in midfield.

Stoke looked a really poor team. We look like we could concede a goal every time the defence is put under pressure. We are conceding far too many goals. Goalkeeper looks very dodgy. Its no good going forward if your back door is wide open. Another poor result for Wilder.

We'll get a good bumming tonight, it's not that we are a bad side per se, it's just a tough set of fixtures to start and we are currently midtable at best. But then what do you expect when you sell your best two players, lose some of the better players from last year to expiring loans and then "shop" in the bargain bucket.

There he is, not interested when we were winning. It was nothing to do with defending, it was a mistake in midfield.

We are looking at going into September with no wins.Im sure Incey will be looking at the video of tonights game and rubbing his hands in glee.

I bet you were buzzing when that midget scored Bill. You would have done your usual disappearing trick otherwise.