Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 18, 2022, 12:42:23 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Chris Wilder as his focus is on first Middlesbrough win  (Read 481 times)
0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 768


View Profile
« on: August 14, 2022, 07:43:38 AM »
Chris Wilder entertained no talk of the past or of Sunday's clash with Sheffield United meaning more, as he was tunnel-visioned and business-like in his preview of Middlesbrough's latest Championship game..



Quietly inside he will want to beat them the will be no doubt about that.... and not just for the three points.


all players & managers will always have that burning desire to beat the team they once played for or in Wilder's case managed - it's only human to feel like that but equally not to boost about doing so in public.



It is a tough one for us today whilst we might still be understrength in numbers - we have to make the most of our home games..



it went off a touch last time out - so it might get a bit feisty/tasty if the BBC decides to turn up monkey


joking to one side another big crowd expected - I'm going off the scale or thinking outside the box if you like with a 3-1 Boro home win to kick start our march up the championship table


Keep it loud & proud south stand!


OH WILDER SAID !!!


https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/chris-wilder-history-not-important-24750487
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 705


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: August 14, 2022, 02:11:50 PM »
Already 1 down after 3 minutes. I have grave reservations about Wilder.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 705


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: August 14, 2022, 02:18:32 PM »
Good lad Chuba !!!
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 705


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: August 14, 2022, 03:36:35 PM »
Ah well.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 173


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: August 14, 2022, 04:43:36 PM »
Never mind Bill, maybe we will lose next game, hopefu you will feel better.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 705


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: August 14, 2022, 04:55:17 PM »
Well done Chuba. A player Wilder was all for discarding. Three goals now.Im not sure Wilder knows his arse from his elbow.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 173


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: August 14, 2022, 05:00:58 PM »
Chuba was loaned out well before wilder was here Billy lad. Chris gave him a chance
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 705


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: August 14, 2022, 06:20:27 PM »
Its no secret Wilder wanted him gone. Just read Wilders comments on the BBC website. He really cant speak in sentences at all.
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 341

Bausor OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: August 14, 2022, 08:12:19 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on August 14, 2022, 06:20:27 PM
Its no secret Wilder wanted him gone. Just read Wilders comments on the BBC website. He really cant speak in sentences at all.

Correct. He did. And what difference would a battering ram like Ikpeazu have made today instead of the anonymous Forss?
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 705


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: August 14, 2022, 08:19:23 PM »
I think Forss is powder puff. No impact at all.
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 679


View Profile WWW
« Reply #10 on: August 16, 2022, 01:20:22 PM »
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/2022/august/16/pre-match-press--stoke-city/

 :like:
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 595

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 01:23:07 PM »
We'll get a good bumming tonight, it's not that we are a bad side per se, it's just a tough set of fixtures to start and we are currently midtable at best. But then what do you expect when you sell your best two players, lose some of the better players from last year to expiring loans and then "shop" in the bargain bucket.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 705


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:08:33 PM »
Now losing 1:0 . So brittle away from home. Defence is shite,and Wilder hasnt got a clue.
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 595

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:21:42 PM »
Was there a foul in the build up?

Boro all over them here.
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 595

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:25:05 PM »
Whatmore!

Boro dominating here and with a proper forward would be well ahead.
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 595

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:30:30 PM »
Keeper having a rough game, I'll be generous and say he's "nervous"
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 705


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:32:46 PM »
I think he needs to toughen up. The Championship is a physical League.
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 595

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:22:48 PM »
Whatmore again. Nothing positive to say Billiam?

Could be a competitive side with a forward or two in addition.
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 595

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:30:17 PM »
Giles is some player, far better option than anything we have had since early Downing/Johnson
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 705


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 09:38:20 PM »
But as usual we have thrown it away with utter shite defending.
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 595

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 09:41:42 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 09:38:20 PM
But as usual we have thrown it away with utter shite defending.

There he is, not interested when we were winning. It was nothing to do with defending, it was a mistake in midfield.

 :dftt:
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 705


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 09:42:21 PM »
Eight goals conceded in four games. They simply do not know how to defend.Clueless.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 705


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 09:50:04 PM »
Stoke looked a really poor team. We look like we could concede a goal every time the defence  is put under pressure. We are conceding far too many goals. Goalkeeper looks very dodgy. Its no good going forward if your back door is wide open. Another poor result for Wilder.
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 341

Bausor OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 09:56:21 PM »
Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 09:41:42 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 09:38:20 PM
But as usual we have thrown it away with utter shite defending.

There he is, not interested when we were winning. It was nothing to do with defending, it was a mistake in midfield.

 :dftt:

Yet its ok for you to post this...

Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 01:23:07 PM
We'll get a good bumming tonight, it's not that we are a bad side per se, it's just a tough set of fixtures to start and we are currently midtable at best. But then what do you expect when you sell your best two players, lose some of the better players from last year to expiring loans and then "shop" in the bargain bucket.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:58:18 PM by Bud Wiser » Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 705


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 10:03:23 PM »
We are looking at going into September with no wins.Im sure Incey will be looking at the video of tonights game and rubbing his hands in glee.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 173


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 10:28:59 PM »
Hard again Bill? You were so close to not having a wank rava
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 