August 14, 2022, 05:24:21 PM
Author Topic: Chris Wilder as his focus is on first Middlesbrough win  (Read 165 times)
« on: Today at 07:43:38 AM »
Chris Wilder entertained no talk of the past or of Sunday's clash with Sheffield United meaning more, as he was tunnel-visioned and business-like in his preview of Middlesbrough's latest Championship game..



Quietly inside he will want to beat them the will be no doubt about that.... and not just for the three points.


all players & managers will always have that burning desire to beat the team they once played for or in Wilder's case managed - it's only human to feel like that but equally not to boost about doing so in public.



It is a tough one for us today whilst we might still be understrength in numbers - we have to make the most of our home games..



it went off a touch last time out - so it might get a bit feisty/tasty if the BBC decides to turn up monkey


joking to one side another big crowd expected - I'm going off the scale or thinking outside the box if you like with a 3-1 Boro home win to kick start our march up the championship table


Keep it loud & proud south stand!


OH WILDER SAID !!!


https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/chris-wilder-history-not-important-24750487
Logged
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:11:50 PM »
Already 1 down after 3 minutes. I have grave reservations about Wilder.
Logged
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:18:32 PM »
Good lad Chuba !!!
Logged
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:36:35 PM »
Ah well.
Logged
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:43:36 PM »
Never mind Bill, maybe we will lose next game, hopefu you will feel better.
Logged
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:55:17 PM »
Well done Chuba. A player Wilder was all for discarding. Three goals now.Im not sure Wilder knows his arse from his elbow.
Logged
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:00:58 PM »
Chuba was loaned out well before wilder was here Billy lad. Chris gave him a chance
Logged
