Chris Wilder as his focus is on first Middlesbrough win







Quietly inside he will want to beat them the will be no doubt about that.... and not just for the three points.





all players & managers will always have that burning desire to beat the team they once played for or in Wilder's case managed - it's only human to feel like that but equally not to boost about doing so in public.







It is a tough one for us today whilst we might still be understrength in numbers - we have to make the most of our home games..







it went off a touch last time out - so it might get a bit feisty/tasty if the BBC decides to turn up





joking to one side another big crowd expected - I'm going off the scale or thinking outside the box if you like with a 3-1 Boro home win to kick start our march up the championship table





Keep it loud & proud south stand!





OH WILDER SAID !!!





https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/chris-wilder-history-not-important-24750487

