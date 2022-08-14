enjoy PEDALO rides to celebrate one year anniversary since bloody Afghanistan takeover
RIFLE-WIELDING Taliban fighters have seen captured enjoying pedalo rides to celebrate the one year anniversary of their bloody takeover of Afghanistan.
The hard-core jihadis were seen basking on the lakes in Band-e-Amir national park, a popular weekend destination in the country.
I remember reading about something similar when they first took back control....
how time flies
it somehow just doesn't look right - it might be the guns and the lack of women on show!!
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19502431/taliban-fighters-pedalo-anniversary-afghanistan-takeover/