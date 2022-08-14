Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 14, 2022
SWANNING ABOUT Rifle-wielding Taliban fighters
« on: Today at 06:23:34 AM »
enjoy PEDALO rides to celebrate one year anniversary since bloody Afghanistan takeover


RIFLE-WIELDING Taliban fighters have seen captured enjoying pedalo rides to celebrate the one year anniversary of their bloody takeover of Afghanistan.

The hard-core jihadis were seen basking on the lakes in Band-e-Amir national park, a popular weekend destination in the country.


I remember reading about something similar when they first took back control....

how time flies


it somehow just doesn't look right  - it might be the guns and the lack of women on show!!


clear waters///`¬


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19502431/taliban-fighters-pedalo-anniversary-afghanistan-takeover/
