RIFLE-WIELDING Taliban fighters have seen captured enjoying pedalo rides to celebrate the one year anniversary of their bloody takeover of Afghanistan.



The hard-core jihadis were seen basking on the lakes in Band-e-Amir national park, a popular weekend destination in the country.





I remember reading about something similar when they first took back control....



how time flies





it somehow just doesn't look right - it might be the guns and the lack of women on show!!





clear waters///`¬





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19502431/taliban-fighters-pedalo-anniversary-afghanistan-takeover/













