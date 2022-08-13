headset

Four-day heatwave set to end with flash floods and blackouts « on: Today at 03:58:13 PM »



i don't mind the current bun when on holiday, but i have to admit it gets a bit too much over here after a while - so I will welcome a downpour providing it is not on match days





Its mafting day and night - god knows what its like down south





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19494595/four-day-heatwave-end-rain-weather/





