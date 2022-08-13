Welcome,
Four-day heatwave set to end with flash floods and blackouts
Topic: Four-day heatwave set to end with flash floods and blackouts (Read 69 times)
Four-day heatwave set to end with flash floods and blackouts
as three-weeks rain falls in three hours, Met Office warns
i don't mind the current bun when on holiday, but i have to admit it gets a bit too much over here after a while - so I will welcome a downpour providing it is not on match days
Its mafting day and night - god knows what its like down south
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19494595/four-day-heatwave-end-rain-weather/
Been having g a similar conversation with missus, she's whining on about it being too hot yet she happily pays out thousands to go abroad and bake. Her reasoning, we'll they have pools abroad
And A/C
