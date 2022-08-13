Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 13, 2022
Four-day heatwave set to end with flash floods and blackouts
Today at 03:58:13 PM
as three-weeks rain falls in three hours, Met Office warns

i don't mind the current bun when on holiday, but i have to admit it gets a bit too much over here after a while - so I will welcome a downpour providing it is not on match days :ponce:


Its mafting day and night - god knows what its like down south


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19494595/four-day-heatwave-end-rain-weather/
Reply #1 on: Today at 04:14:59 PM
Been having g a similar conversation with missus, she's whining on about it being too hot yet she happily pays out thousands to go abroad and bake. Her reasoning, we'll they have pools abroad :basil:
