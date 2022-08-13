Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 13, 2022, 07:34:11 AM
Author Topic: Chris Wilders balanced assessment of Middlesbrough  (Read 18 times)
headset
« on: Today at 07:16:23 AM »
start to season & summer transfer obstacles,,,

too early panic - the only certainty so far is the fact we need to beef the squad & certain positions up.

if come the end of the window that has not happened then that's the time to make any judgement on how the season might pan out....

even the flappers and armchair lot can then maybe give an opinion that's worthwhile 


https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/chris-wilders-balanced-assessment-middlesbroughs-24730639#comments-wrapper
