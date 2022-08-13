Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
HEADSETS WEEKEND TRICKY TREBLE !!!
headset
August 13, 2022, 07:06:24 AM
It's that time of the week again - hopefully, time to hit the bookies in the pocket


as is the norm 2 horses to wet the whistle


15.00 - Newbury - Fivethousandtoone - 50p E/W

15:35 - Newbury -- Double Or Bubble -- 50p E/W



Now for today's tricky treble - I'm going with the dreaded early game as well (often the bet buster)

Three tricky aways today!!


Aston Villa V Everton (a)

Brighton V Newcastle (a)

Southampton V Leeds Utd (a)


In it to win it!


happy punting folks
Gingerpig
August 13, 2022, 09:14:09 AM
cardiff
derby
wycombe
ipswich
Barnsley
30/1
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
headset
August 13, 2022, 11:44:56 AM
live match day bets now the team lists are out.... starting at Villa Park for the early one.

I fancy an Everton win over 90 minutes.... but my bets are as follows.


 £0.50p - Philippe Coutinho
11/2
Last Goal Scorer
Aston Villa v Everton
12:30..


£0.50p Conor Coady
11/1
Anytime Goalscorer
Aston Villa v Everton


£0.50p Anthony Gordon
9/1
First Goal Scorer
Aston Villa v Everton


In it to win it, punters!


https://www.skysports.com/football/aston-villa-vs-everton/live/464646
Squarewheelbike
August 13, 2022, 02:23:06 PM
3 Acca's for me.

Citeh
Wycombe
Clyde
Wigan
Mackems
Carlisle

Arse
Accrington
Sheff Wed
Chesterfield
Proddy Dogs
Jam Tarts
Bonnyrigg Rose
Salford

Luton
Morecambe
Harrogate
L Orient
Sutton
ICT/Cove
Bromley.

Put odds on when I get them!
headset
August 13, 2022, 04:02:32 PM
well, another day with no luck - I will have another dabble on the Sky teatime kickoff game.

i will be going for Brentford that's for sure - i will give Adrian Durham a listen for the full times on talksports new results reading.

Then it's sky for me for a Man U defeat fingers crossed he says..:mido:
headset
August 13, 2022, 04:36:07 PM
line ups are out for the Brentford v Man Utd live game on sky

 bets placed
Scorecast toney 2-1 Brentford.

 Jansson anytime scorer for Brentford.


A cheeky nicker on Rashford to score anytime...

Ronaldo is back in the starting line!


CMON THE BEES :mido:


https://www.skysports.com/football/brentford-vs-man-utd/464647
headset
August 14, 2022, 05:44:03 AM
no winning bets but what an enjoyable teatime watching Man Utd get taken apart by Brentford.

well done Brentford who played well but Mn Utd dear me....


word as it Sky Sports are moving future Man Utd games to the Sky comedy channel monkey
headset
August 14, 2022, 08:18:56 AM
I will be at the boro sheff utd match so won't be about for my usual super sunday bets.

so I'm going in early with a tricky 4 game long acca. in my attempt to beat the bookies and feed me and our lass some bacon over cereal on a morning!


Boro to beat Sheff Utd :mido:


Notts Forest & (judas lingard) to lose to West Ham

Blackburn v West Brom - draw.

Chelsea V Spurs - away win




that Chelsea game might tell us how good Spurs are in the prem - one to watch in the boozer :beer:



https://www.skysports.com/football/fixtures
Squarewheelbike
Yesterday at 07:22:12 PM
I drew a blank too, but quite a few Tuesday night games and Boro playing Wed, so few quid to make the evening pass!
