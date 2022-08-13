I will be at the boro sheff utd match so won't be about for my usual super sunday bets.
so I'm going in early with a tricky 4 game long acca. in my attempt to beat the bookies and feed me and our lass some bacon over cereal on a morning!
Boro to beat Sheff Utd
Notts Forest & (judas lingard) to lose to West Ham
Blackburn v West Brom - draw.
Chelsea V Spurs - away win
that Chelsea game might tell us how good Spurs are in the prem - one to watch in the boozer https://www.skysports.com/football/fixtures