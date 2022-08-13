headset

HEADSETS WEEKEND TRICKY TREBLE !!! « on: August 13, 2022, 07:06:24 AM » It's that time of the week again - hopefully, time to hit the bookies in the pocket





as is the norm 2 horses to wet the whistle





15.00 - Newbury - Fivethousandtoone - 50p E/W



15:35 - Newbury -- Double Or Bubble -- 50p E/W







Now for today's tricky treble - I'm going with the dreaded early game as well (often the bet buster)



Three tricky aways today!!





Aston Villa V Everton (a)



Brighton V Newcastle (a)



Southampton V Leeds Utd (a)





In it to win it!





happy punting folks













headset

Re: HEADSETS WEEKEND TRICKY TREBLE !!! « Reply #2 on: August 13, 2022, 11:44:56 AM »



I fancy an Everton win over 90 minutes.... but my bets are as follows.





£0.50p - Philippe Coutinho

11/2

Last Goal Scorer

Aston Villa v Everton

12:30..





£0.50p Conor Coady

11/1

Anytime Goalscorer

Aston Villa v Everton





£0.50p Anthony Gordon

9/1

First Goal Scorer

Aston Villa v Everton





In it to win it, punters!





https://www.skysports.com/football/aston-villa-vs-everton/live/464646















Squarewheelbike

Re: HEADSETS WEEKEND TRICKY TREBLE !!! « Reply #3 on: August 13, 2022, 02:23:06 PM » 3 Acca's for me.



Citeh

Wycombe

Clyde

Wigan

Mackems

Carlisle



Arse

Accrington

Sheff Wed

Chesterfield

Proddy Dogs

Jam Tarts

Bonnyrigg Rose

Salford



Luton

Morecambe

Harrogate

L Orient

Sutton

ICT/Cove

Bromley.



headset

Re: HEADSETS WEEKEND TRICKY TREBLE !!! « Reply #4 on: August 13, 2022, 04:02:32 PM »



i will be going for Brentford that's for sure - i will give Adrian Durham a listen for the full times on talksports new results reading.



Then it's sky for me for a Man U defeat fingers crossed he says..



well, another day with no luck - I will have another dabble on the Sky teatime kickoff game.
i will be going for Brentford that's for sure - i will give Adrian Durham a listen for the full times on talksports new results reading.
Then it's sky for me for a Man U defeat fingers crossed he says..

headset

Re: HEADSETS WEEKEND TRICKY TREBLE !!! « Reply #5 on: August 13, 2022, 04:36:07 PM »



bets placed

Scorecast toney 2-1 Brentford.



Jansson anytime scorer for Brentford.





A cheeky nicker on Rashford to score anytime...



Ronaldo is back in the starting line!





CMON THE BEES





headset

Offline



Posts: 5 768





Re: HEADSETS WEEKEND TRICKY TREBLE !!! « Reply #6 on: August 14, 2022, 05:44:03 AM »



well done Brentford who played well but Mn Utd dear me....





no winning bets but what an enjoyable teatime watching Man Utd get taken apart by Brentford.
well done Brentford who played well but Mn Utd dear me....
word as it Sky Sports are moving future Man Utd games to the Sky comedy channel