August 13, 2022
HEADSETS WEEKEND TRICKY TREBLE !!!
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
Posts: 5 748


Today at 07:06:24 AM
It's that time of the week again - hopefully, time to hit the bookies in the pocket


as is the norm 2 horses to wet the whistle


15.00 - Newbury - Fivethousandtoone - 50p E/W

15:35 - Newbury -- Double Or Bubble -- 50p E/W



Now for today's tricky treble - I'm going with the dreaded early game as well (often the bet buster)

Three tricky aways today!!


Aston Villa V Everton (a)

Brighton V Newcastle (a)

Southampton V Leeds Utd (a)


In it to win it!


happy punting folks
Gingerpig
Posts: 1 096


Reply #1 on: Today at 09:14:09 AM
cardiff
derby
wycombe
ipswich
Barnsley
30/1
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
