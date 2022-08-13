headset

HEADSETS WEEKEND TRICKY TREBLE !!! « on: Today at 07:06:24 AM » It's that time of the week again - hopefully, time to hit the bookies in the pocket





as is the norm 2 horses to wet the whistle





15.00 - Newbury - Fivethousandtoone - 50p E/W



15:35 - Newbury -- Double Or Bubble -- 50p E/W







Now for today's tricky treble - I'm going with the dreaded early game as well (often the bet buster)



Three tricky aways today!!





Aston Villa V Everton (a)



Brighton V Newcastle (a)



Southampton V Leeds Utd (a)





In it to win it!





happy punting folks













