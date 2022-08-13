Welcome,
August 13, 2022, 10:27:51 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
HEADSETS WEEKEND TRICKY TREBLE !!!
Author
Topic: HEADSETS WEEKEND TRICKY TREBLE !!!
headset
HEADSETS WEEKEND TRICKY TREBLE !!!
Today
at 07:06:24 AM »
It's that time of the week again - hopefully, time to hit the bookies in the pocket
as is the norm 2 horses to wet the whistle
15.00 - Newbury - Fivethousandtoone - 50p E/W
15:35 - Newbury -- Double Or Bubble -- 50p E/W
Now for today's tricky treble - I'm going with the dreaded early game as well (often the bet buster)
Three tricky aways today!!
Aston Villa V Everton (a)
Brighton V Newcastle (a)
Southampton V Leeds Utd (a)
In it to win it!
happy punting folks
Gingerpig
Re: HEADSETS WEEKEND TRICKY TREBLE !!!
Today
at 09:14:09 AM »
cardiff
derby
wycombe
ipswich
Barnsley
30/1
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
