headset

Offline



Posts: 5 748





Posts: 5 748 Newcastle United are being lined up by Amazon « on: Today at 06:52:44 AM »





i thought it was just a piss-take when the Mackems went live with them...



it seems to be the in thing to day now...





i do watch them all - you do wonder if some of it is staged when the cameras are about..



I suppose the commercial boys are big players in running clubs these days - often given a free reign by the owners if it brings in the pound notes





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-11107137/AHEAD-GAME-Newcastle-United-lined-documentary.html the Geordies are getting in on the act now - they must be throwing some money at it Amazon for the premier league clubs allowing them inside ...i thought it was just a piss-take when the Mackems went live with them...it seems to be the in thing to day now...i do watch them all - you do wonder if some of it is staged when the cameras are about..I suppose the commercial boys are big players in running clubs these days - often given a free reign by the owners if it brings in the pound notes Logged