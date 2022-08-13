Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Newcastle United are being lined up by Amazon  (Read 23 times)
the Geordies are getting in on the act now - they must be throwing some money at it Amazon for the premier league clubs allowing them inside ...


i thought it was just a piss-take when the Mackems went live with them...

it seems to be the in thing to day now...


i do watch them all  - you do wonder if some of it is staged when the cameras are about..

I suppose the commercial boys are big players in running clubs these days - often given a free reign by the owners if it brings in the pound notes


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-11107137/AHEAD-GAME-Newcastle-United-lined-documentary.html
