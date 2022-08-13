headset

I like Carragher and Neville as a pair on Sky





the other two standouts for me are Souness and, Keane.



i said in another post the mings thing is bringing a negative slant into Villa at what might be viewed as a difficult time....massive game Villa v Everton today





another good article from Souness











