Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 13, 2022, 07:33:52 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: GRAEME SOUNESS - says his bit this weekend  (Read 25 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 748


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:44:03 AM »
always worth a listen or a read is Souness - likewise, with Roy Keane, both born winners and quite often don't hold back on the truth..

I like Carragher and Neville as a pair on Sky


the other two standouts for me are Souness and, Keane.

i said in another post the mings thing is bringing a negative slant into Villa at what might be viewed as a difficult time....massive game Villa v Everton today


another good article from Souness





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-11106873/GRAEME-SOUNESS-Aston-Villas-Tyrone-Mings-never-achieved-lot-say.html
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 