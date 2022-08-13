headset

NOT A KEIR IN THE WORLD Keir Starmer enjoys Majorca « on: Today at 05:21:26 AM »



They found him....







Keir Starmer enjoys Majorca getaway after Labour slams Tories for taking holidays during cost of living crisis





SIR Keir Starmer is snapped tucking into tapas in Majorca days after Labour blasted top Tories for taking holidays during the cost of living crisis.



The opposition leader slipped away for a break with wife Victoria and their two children as the economic slump deepened.



Pictured with his stone island t-shirt on - he must be one of the lads on a Saturday!







