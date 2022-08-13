Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 13, 2022, 10:27:45 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: NOT A KEIR IN THE WORLD Keir Starmer enjoys Majorca  (Read 40 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 748


View Profile
« on: Today at 05:21:26 AM »
monkey

They found him....



Keir Starmer enjoys Majorca getaway after Labour slams Tories for taking holidays during cost of living crisis


SIR Keir Starmer is snapped tucking into tapas in Majorca days after Labour blasted top Tories for taking holidays during the cost of living crisis.

The opposition leader slipped away for a break with wife Victoria and their two children as the economic slump deepened.

Pictured with his stone island t-shirt on  - he must be one of the lads on a Saturday!



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19497845/keir-starmer-majorca-holiday-cost-of-living/
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 163


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:39:17 AM »
I hope he fucking stays there
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 